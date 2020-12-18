COVID-19 proved no match for Helen Keller Resource Centre students on Friday who defied the virus and presented their annual Christmas concert - online.

All students put their special abilities to good use and their five productions - one for each class - were recorded throughout the school, with bubbles being respected.

Productions included the Angel’s visit to Mary and a modern take on Mary’s visit to Elizabeth.

Students watched the productions of other classes online, as did those who could not be at school because of their vulnerability.

Watch the productions below