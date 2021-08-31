Blitz Valletta is today holding an online public conversation between artist Adrian Paci, Amanda Means, trustee of the John Coplans Trust, and Blitz curator Sara Dolfi Agostini.

The artist is currently participating in Gravity, a group show with Kane Cali, John Coplans, Jesse Darling, Simon Fujiwara, Eva Kotátková and Pierre Portelli, at Blitz in St Lucy Street.

Paci, who was born in Shkodër, Albania, studied painting at the Academy of Art of Tirana. In 1997 he moved to Milan, Italy. Throughout his career he held numerous solo shows in various international institutions and participated in many group shows. His work has also been featured in the 14th International Architecture Exhibition at the Venice Biennale, Italy (2014); the 48th and the 51st International Art Exhibition at the Venice Biennale, Italy (respectively in 1999 and 2005); the 15th Biennale of Sydney, Australia (2006); the 15th Quadriennale of Roma, Italy, where he won the first prize (2008); the Biennale of Lyon, France (2009); and the 4th Thessaloniki Biennale of Contemporary Art, Greece (2013).

He teaches painting and visual art at Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti NABA, Milan, Italy. He has also given art lectures at the Accademia Carrara di Belle Arti, in Bergamo, Italy and the IUAV, in Venice, Italy, besides many universities, art academies and institutions around the world.

The above-mentioned John Coplans Trust, located in Beacon, New York, is dedicated to preserving and educating the public on the life, art and legacy of British artist John Coplans.

The talk will be held online today at 6pm. To register, log on to https://bit.ly/3BbjMia.

To read more on Gravity, which runs until September 30, visit https://blitzvalletta.com/gravity.