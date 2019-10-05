Ahead of next week’s highly-anticipated conference ‘Blockchain & AI – Where are they taking us?’, Jo Caruana meets Coin Rivet editorial director Darren Parkin.

By now you’ve probably heard a thing or two about blockchain. You may understand exactly what it’s all about, or, like many of us, you may find that you’re trying to get to grips with it all but still have lots of questions.

Next week, a new conference – organised by Working Town Events – is planning to debunk a lot of what blockchain is all about, while also presenting a selection of top talks and forums by some of the international leaders in the field.

It is an event that will target both those who are already in the sector, as well as those keen to get into the business of blockchain, and even people with no knowledge at all.

In fact, the conference has been designed to offer the proverbial something for everyone, and programme topics include the applications of blockchain for businesses and consumers, blockchain for good and how it could positively impact the planet, and how blockchain and AI are changing laws, regulation and the legal system. There will also be a free lecture open to the public on the complete basics of the topic.

Among the many professionals involved in the conference is Coin Rivet editorial director Darren Parkin. Put simply, Coin Rivet is a dedicated digital currency global news site and an independent publication covering blockchain technology, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies, distributed ledger technology, decentralised applications, the internet of finance, wallets, exchanges and ICOs. The organisation has entered into a media partnership with Working Town Events for the conference.

“We decided to support this conference because it’s new,” Parkin said. “I go to plenty of excellent conferences that are well established and happen with regularity, but I always find it weirdly exciting to go to a new event. You tend to hear new thoughts and observe fresh information, which is something that keeps this industry breathing.”

At some point in the future, blockchain will be playing a massive role in our everyday lives

Speaking about his own journey into the world of blockchain, Parkin admitted that he fell into the sector ‘by accident’.

“I was supposed to help the CEO of Coin Rivet – Sheba Karamat – by building an editorial team for the launch of the website,” he said. “But I got hooked on the technology and its possibilities, so I’m now utterly absorbed in blockchain.

“I believe people should care about it because, at some point in the future, blockchain will be playing a massive role in our everyday lives. And no, this isn’t just about cryptocurrency. One of my challenges is in trying to release the superglue that sticks blockchain and Bitcoin together. If I can get the world to see beyond cryptocurrency when we talk about blockchain, then I think we’ll be able to advance more comfortably.” However, despite massive buzz around blockchain, Parkin said most people still don’t know much about it. This is why people like him – and next week’s conference – are needed to best communicate this very complex technology in ways that can be made easy to understand for the wider public.

“For me, the importance of blockchain all about provenance,” he added. “This technology provides remarkable insight into where goods have come from, for instance. Already in China you can scan a barcode on the side of your milk bottle and it will tell you which field it came from and how well-regarded the farm is. And there will be other benefits too. Look at the world’s growing acceptance of cannabis use. As supply becomes regulated, the benefits of having a guarantee of provenance will be massive in taking that industry forward.”

As for Malta’s nickname of the ‘blockchain island’, Parkin thinks we have earned it.

“Malta stepped up to the plate when other places were just thinking about it and dithering,” he said. “And full credit to the Maltese government there. They showed real vision and spirit of endeavour.

“Now, when it comes to the future of blockchain in general, it’s all about broadening the range of vision. This has to be the next step. We have to show the world how it can facilitate creative new worlds like AI, robotics, gaming, provenance and so one. That’s the path that leads to wider acceptance,” he concluded.

‘Blockchain & AI: Where are they taking us?’ will be held on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11 at Villa Bologna, Attard. Tickets are priced at €300 excluding VAT, or €225 excluding VAT for members of certain relevant organisations. The free lecture on the basics and potential future of Blockchain will be held on October 10 at 6.15pm. More information, registration and ticketing details may be found online at www.workingtown.com/events or at www.ticketline.com.mt.