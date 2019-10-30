ImPerfect Dancers Company is staging a show entitled Hamlet at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, on Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

The contemporary dance show, based on the Shakespearean tragedy, is a drama about life and death, and about the ambiguous relationships between people.

It centres around a mentally unstable young woman, who identifies herself with her namesake, Shakespeare’s Ophelia. Reading is her only lifeline – when she reads she finds peace and serenity. While reading Hamlet, she tries to understand what happened to her.

During the performance, Shakespeare’s words take shape and his characters come alive, and through the story, Ophelia relives the dramatic events of her own life.

Since it was formed in Italy in 2009, ImPerfect Dancers Company has taken the international contemporary dance scene by storm, winning rave reviews and prestigious awards. The cast will also lead a dance workshop on Saturday from 10 to 11.30am.

For more information, visit http://www.imperfectdancers.com

For tickets, visit https://tsmalta.com/hamlet