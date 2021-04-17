Times of Malta photographer Matthew Mirabelli captured a life-threatening swim in rough sea at Tigné Point on Friday morning.

The man, a foreigner, managed to come ashore on a wave. When asked if he was okay, he replied: “You just have to time it well.”

But Mirabelli, a kitesurfer and swimmer himself, noted: “In a gregale wind it’s the worst place to swim. The waves are huge. You have no control over when you come out of the water... if you don’t you just die. I think he underestimated the danger.” Luckily, the man, who said he takes a dip every day, lived to swim another day.