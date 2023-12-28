As winter blankets the world in a quiet hush, life seems to slow down, mirroring the tranquil descent of snowflakes and encouraging people to retreat indoors. Yet in several parts of China, winter challenges the people to rush outdoors and brave the snow and ice with enthusiasm and pleasure. Following the success of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics which saw the participation of several countries around the world, the ice and snow travel sector in China is already enjoying a considerable growth as more people are choosing China for their winter trips.

In these weeks, when winter resorts are opening to the public, international tourists are being invited to explore the enchanting winter landscapes of China. As part of the promotion, Network of International Culturalink Entities (NICE) in collaboration with the China Cultural Centres around the world and the cultural and tourism departments from Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, and Xinjiang, are showcasing a virtual experience by sharing a selection of images and short videos that show the beauty and allure of these places.

As one of the spotlights, Jilin Province and the Changbai Mountain located in the northeastern part of China boast the best ski resorts in the country. Among the numerous resorts, one finds the Vanke Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City which has 31km of slopes available for skiing and snowboarding. Then there is the Changbaishan Wanda International Resort in Baishan with nine luxurious hotels, 21 sq km of ski trails, a 20,000 sqm indoor water park, an ice and snow park and the practice of Alpine paragliding.

The beauty of China in winter.

Jilin Province provides visitors with the opportunity to experience also the rich cultural heritage of this area. One of the most popular folk customs is the Chagan Lake Winter Fishing in Songyuan City. Every December, Chagan Lake, which covers a water surface area of 420 sq km, freezes to the depth of one metre. In the early morning, winter fishing teams go to the centre of the lake with horse carriages. Here is the deepest part where the big fish are found. After locating the fish, the team sets a one-kilometre-fishing net that enters the water through chiselled holes in the ice. The whole process lasts more than two hours. Eventually, the net is pulled by four sturdy horses which are tied to a winch. Thousands of large fish, some weighing more than 10kg each, are pulled up on the ice. This practice lasts from the end of December to the end of February.

Exploring Jilin Province during the winter holidays provides a chance to savour the wide variety of genuine local delicacies. Jilin cuisine is primarily characterized by influences from the three largest minorities of the province – Manchu, Korean and Mongolian. Jilin's main famous dishes include Fermented Cabbage Chafing Dish, Fried Fish from Songhua River, and Forest Frog on Changbai Mountain.

Surprisingly, winter in Jilin Province can also be scorching hot due to the abundant hot springs in the area created by volcanic activity. Therefore after a day of activities, one can wash away the fatigue and relax in the magical atmosphere. The Changbai Mountain Julong volcano hot spring is endowed with two high-end hotels having more than 600 rooms that can enjoy the original forest landscape and ecology of Changbai Mountain. Here an 11,000-sqm-hot spring area is equipped with 77 pools. Another famous spot is Piyanshan Hot Springs Ancient Village in Changchun which offers mineral-rich springs that have numerous health benefits. The scenic area includes 38 indoor hot springs, 11 outdoor hot springs, swimming pools, and other recreational facilities.

Winter sports in China.

For those seeking quiet and tranquillity, there is the Laolike Lake scenic area which looks like a snowy paradise nestled among the peaks. Situated at the junction of Helong City and Antu County of Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, Jilin Province on Laolike Mountain, the northwest peak of Zengfeng Mountain has an elevation of 1470m and an area of over 30 hectares.

The public may follow up more about these Chinese winter marvels on the Facebook of China Cultural Centre in Malta.