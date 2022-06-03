On Saturday, June 4, Il-Ħaġar Museum, located in the heart of Victoria, Gozo, is organising ‘A Day at the Museum’ themed Art and Culture Before and After Dark featuring a number of activities in connection with a ground-breaking exhibition Tra Colori e Linee – l’arte del Novecento curated by Valerio Ballotta currently running at the museum.

The exhibition brings together landmark works by Modigliani, Guttuso, Pirandello, Sironi, Preca, Fenech and a host of other significant 20th Century artists whose style defined their times. At 11am, a public lecture by Dr Christian Attard will focus on the Artistic Cross-Currents between Malta and Italy (1920-1964) and is intended to bring out the cultural dependence and severed allegiances between what many consider to be one ‘entity’ from the cultural-artistic-religious point of view. Guided tours of the museum, with particular focus on the exhibition, start at 12 noon and 8pm. What promises to be a treat for young students from eight to 14 years of age is a hands-on workshop and tour led by Gozitan artist and art educator Victor Agius.

Reservations for the activities is recommended and can be done by accessing events@heartofgozo.org.mt. Concurrently, a book sale against a free donation and fielding a wide spectrum of subjects and interests is being held. For the occasion, the museum will be open from 9am to 11pm. Entrance is free of charge. The exhibition Tra Colori e Linee – l’arte del Novecento is open until June 7, 2022. Il-Ħaġar Museum has been instrumental in mounting important exhibitions in its short span of life, not least last year’s highly regarded Emvin Cremona’s ouvre’, with a relevant exhaustive publication, a first in Malta regarding the artist.