The months of June and July is when most sports retire to the dressing room for a well-earned rest before the pre-season friendly games warm up ahead of the new season. But not all sports – because these two months are when tennis hits the sweet spot with two tennis Grand Slams – the French Open and Wimbledon.

For those unfamiliar with the tennis calendar, the Grand Slam itinerary consists of four tournaments: the Australian Open, held in mid-January, the French Open, which peaks in June, Wimbledon in June and July, and the US Open in August and September. Each Grand Slam has plenty of pedigree and history – Wimbledon is the oldest of the four, having been founded in 1877, followed by the US in 1881, the French in 1891 and the Australian in 1905. Each Grand Slam is played over a two-week period, on different courts: the Australian and US tournaments are played on hard courts, the French Open on clay, and Wimbledon on grass.

Let’s start with the French Open – also known as Roland Garros, the tournament is currently under way and will peak on June 11. Unfortunately, the tournament’s greatest champion – he has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slams in Paris – Rafael Nadal, is sidelined with a hip injury. It’s the first time in 19 years that the Spanish great will miss Roland Garros. Still, there are other superstars who will hold spectators’ gaze – including Carlos Alcaraz, who comes into the tournament as the number one seed, and Novak Djokovic, who could be meeting in the semi-final round. The two have quite a bit of history – having met at the Madrid Open semi-finals last year, with Alcaraz emerging victorious. The Serbian star, on the other hand, has 22 Grand Slam titles, and the French Open is an opportunity to win his 23rd.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek will be back, having recovered from a leg injury a few weeks ago – the Polish star has won two of her three Grand Slams to date at the French Open. Swiatek will be looking to secure her place in tennis history books at the French Open while defending her crown – last year, having won the US Open and French Open, Swiatek took over from Ash Barty as world number one, and recently reached the 60-week milestone at the top. In WTA ranking history, only Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis have held top ranking for more than 60 weeks. Apart from Swiatek, other top contenders include Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka – while the 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina unfortunately had to withdraw from the competition after suffering from high fever. US tennis star Jessica Pegula, ranked at number three, will be on the hunt for her first Grand Slam title.

In July, it’s onto grass with Wimbledon, which is any tennis fan’s dream. The oldest tennis tournament – and the only Grand Slam played on grass – Wimbledon is the most prestigious Grand Slam on the tennis calendar. On the men’s side, Djokovic and last year’s runner up Nick Kyrgios will be back – last year, the Serb defeated the Australian to win his seventh Wimbledon title.

On the women’s side, Rybakina – if she makes it after withdrawing from the Paris Open – and Swiatek are expected to shine at the historic Centre, Number One and Number Two courts.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.

Une journée sur le court

L’heure est venue pour les tournois de Roland-Garros et de Wimbledon de nous livrer leurs émotions

Les mois de juin et de juillet, pour la plupart des sports, sont synonymes de retrait dans les vestiaires pour un repos bien mérité avant la préparation des matchs amicaux de pré-saison en vue de la nouvelle saison. Mais ce n’est pas le cas pour tous les sports, car ce sont aussi les deux mois d’apogée pour le tennis avec deux tournois du Grand Chelem de tennis, à savoir les tournois de Roland-Garros et de Wimbledon.

Pour les personnes qui ne maîtrisent pas le calendrier du tennis, l’itinéraire du Grand Chelem se compose de quatre tournois : l’Open d’Australie, qui se tient mi-janvier, le Roland-Garros, dont l’apogée est en juin, le Wimbledon en juin et en juillet et l’US Open, qui a quant à lui lieu en août et en septembre. Chaque tournoi du Grand Chelem a une histoire riche : le tournoi de Wimbledon est le plus ancien des quatre, fondé en 1877, suivi par le tournoi américain en 1881, le tournoi français en 1891 et le tournoi australien en 1905. Chaque tournoi du Grand Chelem se joue sur une période de deux semaines et sur différents types de court : le tournoi australien et le tournoi américain sont joués sur des courts durs, le tournoi de Roland-Garros sur un court de terre, et le Wimbledon sur gazon.

Commençons par l’Open de France, également connu sous le nom de Roland-Garros, le tournoi est également en cours et atteindra son apogée le 11 juin. Malheureusement, le plus grand champion du tournoi, Rafael Nadal, ayant remporté 14 de ses 22 tournois de Grand Chelem à Paris, est écarté du tournoi en raison d’une blessure à la hanche. C’est la première fois en 19 ans que le champion espagnol ne participe pas au tournoi de Roland-Garros. Cependant, d'autres grandes stars retiendront l'attention des spectateurs, notamment Carlos Alcaraz, qui arrive au tournoi en tant que tête de série numéro un, et Novak Djokovic, qui pourraient d’ailleurs se rencontrer en demi-finale. Les deux ont déjà marqué l’histoire et se sont rencontrés en demi-finale du tournoi de Madrid l’année dernière, match à l’issue duquel Alcaraz a remporté la victoire. La star serbe, quant à elle, compte 22 titres de Grand Chelem, et le tournoi de Roland-Garros représente une opportunité d’en remporter un 23ème.

Du côté des femmes, Iga Swiatek sera de retour après s’être remise d’une blessure à la jambe il y a quelques semaines. La star polonaise a à ce jour remporté deux de ses trois tournois de Grand Chelem lors de Roland-Garros. Swiatek cherchera à assurer sa place dans l'histoire du tennis à Roland-Garros en défendant sa couronne. L'année dernière, après avoir remporté l'US Open et Roland-Garros, Swiatek a succédé à Ash Barty à la première place mondiale et a récemment atteint la barre des 60 semaines au sommet du classement. Dans l’histoire du classement WTA, seules Steffi Graf et Martina Hingis ont été à la tête du classement pendant plus de 60 semaines. Outre Swiatek, les autres participantes en haut du classement sont Aryna Sabalenka, qui a remporté l'Open d'Australie, et Elena Rybakina, championne du Wimbledon en 2022, qui a malheureusement dû se retirer de la compétition en raison d’une fièvre importante. La star américaine de tennis Jessica Pegula, classée numéro trois, sera en quête de son premier titre de Grand Chelem.

En juillet, c'est sur gazon que se déroulera le tournoi de Wimbledon, le rêve de tout fan de tennis. Le plus ancien tournoi de tennis, et le seul du Grand Chelem joué sur gazon, le Wimbledon est le tournoi du Grand Chelem le plus prestigieux du calendrier du tennis. Du côté des hommes, Djokovic et son vice-champion de l'année dernière, Nick Kyrgios, seront de retour. L'année dernière, le serbe a battu l'australien pour remporter son septième titre à Wimbledon.

Du côté des femmes, Rybakina, si elle parvient à se qualifier après s’être retirée de l'Open de Paris, et Swiatek devraient briller sur les courts historiques Centre, Numéro un et Numéro deux.

Avis de non-responsabilité : Jouez de manière responsable. Les joueurs doivent être majeurs. Pour toute aide, rendez-vous sur https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.