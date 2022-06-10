Saturday, June 4, was a special day at Il-Ħaġar museum and community centre. Organised tours around Il-Ħaġar were organised during the day, while a practical session for schoolchildren and a public lecture were also held.

The day came to an end with a special event on the roof-bar which offers an impressive panoramic views.

Meanwhile, an open-air book sale was set up at Pjazza San Ġorġ, offering a vast range of subjects, including history and fiction. Two French interns, who are currently experiencing voluntary work in Gozo, manned the book stalls, under the guidance of their coordinator Mario Farrugia.

The positive response by the public augurs well for similar events in the future.