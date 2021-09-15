The Archdiocese of Malta is organising a day of prayer and fasting for all those who are suffering as a result of the political instability in Afghanistan.

Pope Francis himself made an appeal for prayer and fasting for Afghanistan and also for dialogue and solidarity that may provide some hope for this country’s future.

In this respect, tomorrow, September 16, a day of prayer will be held at the Junior College chapel in Msida, that will be streamed online on church.mt and will also include mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at 9.30am on TVM2.

All Catholics are encouraged to join in personal prayer and fasting, and to follow the transmission that will be animated by youth groups, students, parishes and Catholic groups.

The day of prayer will begin at 8am and end at 8pm.

On the same day, the Millennium Chapel in St Julian’s will be open for all those who wish to spend some time of adoration in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

Caritas Malta reiterates its appeal for donations, in order for essential help to be given through Caritas Internationalis to the Afghan population, as also to the Haiti population whose country was recently struck by a strong earthquake.