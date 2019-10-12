The ninth edition of Ġenna ta’ Ġonna (Heaven of Gardens) will be held tomorrow from 9am to 5pm.

Floriana is blessed with the largest number of public gardens on the island spread throughout this suburb. However, the city has a lot more to offer.

Throughout the day the public will be able to visit all the gardens, museums, historical buildings and other places of interest in the locality free of charge.

There will also be guided tours in most places. Among the highlights are old manuscripts and mummified bodies of priests under the Capuchin convent, and opportunities to climb up the bell towers of St Publius parish church, and to explore the secret gardens within the bastions.

There will also be a bonsai display set up by the Bonsai Culture Group ‒ Malta at the Notre Dame Bonsai Garden, Notre Dame Arch Street, Floriana.

The event is organised by the Floriana local council in collaboration with various organi­sations in the city. For more information, call 2123 5523 or e-mail floriana.lc@gov.mt.