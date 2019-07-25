Kristina Quintano wrote an open letter to Norwegian Justice Minister Jøran Kallmyr (Progressive Party, a far-right party) after he said he does not support Doctors Without Borders sailing the Norwegian-flagged ship Ocean Viking to the Mediterranean to save lives and that Norway will not take in refugees saved. Here is the English translation.

Dear Jøran,

I can tell you what dead children smell like, but I do not wish for you to fall asleep with that smell every night. I can also tell you that a dead child weighs almost nothing.

A lifeless child, with arms and legs hanging down its side like a rag doll filled with water, weighs almost nothing. You only need one free arm to lift a dead child out of the water. One arm and masses of strength.

A lifeless adult man with wet clothes and a backpack containing his only remaining belongings attached to his stomach, and wet shoes, with fingers that have locked themselves into a claw-like position from death cramps while desperately holding on to a five-year-old who is no longer there – is incredibly heavy.

Every time I try to describe the smell of dead children, I start feeling unwell.

Kristina Quintano in front of a life-vest graveyard on Lesbos.

In an instant I am back there, on the beach, or out in the open seas, drenched and ice cold, covered in another person’s vomit and faeces, and with my hands and face smeared with oil and gasoline and seawater.

Some of them are distorted, like silent screams, some have rotted and look like they belong among the ocean’s sea monsters, some are beautiful, calm, glass-like, do not even look dead, just look as if they were sleeping.

These are always the hardest to lift on to the shore. Those who look as if they were asleep, look so damned alive.

Norwegian Justice Minister Jøran Kallmyr

But the smell of fear mixed with death and wet rubber eludes description. So maybe I cannot describe the smell of dead children to you after all, because when I begin, the smell of methane and ammonia never really leaves me.

In September 2015, the three-year-old Syrian boy, Alan Kurdi, became the symbol of the boat refugees. Both Alan’s five-year-old brother and their mother drowned together with Alan that day.

All over the world people cried for Alan but since that day over 20,000 more people have drowned and most children who wash up on Europe’s beaches or who lie entwined in seaweed at the bottom of the ocean do not resemble a sleeping Alan Kurdi.

That’s why I need to ask you, to the point of being tedious:

How far away must a drowning child be before you as a human being stop caring? Two metres? Two hundred metres? Or do you stop caring when the drowning child is 2,000 kilometres away?

While volunteers around the waters of Malta and Italy lifted hundreds of dead children out of the sea in 2013, most Norwegians lived largely blissfully ignorant of how dead children smell.

Kristina Quintano warming the feet of a young Syrian boy as he arrives on Lesbos.

In one year, Italy alone rescued 150,000 people from drowning in the months of October 2013 to October 2014. Not a single European country wanted to assist them.

It was only when it became clear that Italy alone could no longer afford to continue the rescue operation Mare Nostrum that the EU replaced it with Operation Triton, and only then that Norway consented to sending rescue ships, because Triton was first and foremost a border protection operation and not a rescue operation.

When Norway and other European countries started to contribute in the Mediterranean, replacing the Italian Mare Nostrum Operation, the number of people who drowned rose by a staggering 1,600 per cent.

I don’t think the official EU operations qualify to be called successful, Jøran. So maybe we can let the NGOs who know what to do, and who are willing to take on this shitty task for us through voluntary organisations continue with this horrendous job without you criticising them?

Right now, there are no organisations around the Mediterranean that document how many boats actually sink, but so far this year, the International Organisation for Migration states that the probability of people drowning while fleeing across the central part of the Mediterranean, is three times higher in 2019 than 2018.

There is no single piece of evidence for the so-called pull-factor, the claim that the existence of volunteer rescue ships contributes to more crossings.

They get into that boat because 12-year-olds who make it to shore on Lampedusa have been so abused that they can hardly walk

Jøran, I am sure you understand that no one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land. They board these unstable, rickety dinghies because the thought of a European refugee camp, or spending winter upon winter in a tent, seem better than your children being bombed to pieces by the Taliban on the way to school; because an angry police officer on the Macedonian border is safer than 14 men between your legs ­ ‒ every day ‒ because male refugees from Congo have often been raped so many times. In Lesbos, we are short of adult diapers ‒ for men.

They get into that boat because 12-year-olds who make it to shore on Lampedusa have been so abused that they can hardly walk and 15-year-old girls are pregnant after having been raped by more men than they can count. Women who are fleeing burn off their fingertips in the camps in Greece because they are so afraid of being returned to Turkey and the hell they have escaped from that they prefer to risk living the rest of their lives without fingerprints and with burned fingers.

Some of those who arrive on the Greek islands have attempted to cross 11 times before they made it across the ocean; thanks to the EU’s agreement with Turkey, the Turkish coast guard stop over half of the boats every night.

On Lesbos, there are young Afghan boys who speak perfect Norwegian, because you have deported them back to Kabul and they have fled once again.

A child, rescued off an overloaded rubber boat spotted in international waters off the Libyan coast, being brought on German migrant rescue NGO Sea-Eye’s vessel Alan Kurdi. Photo: sea-eye.org

Last time I was in Moria camp on Lesbos, I played a card game in Norwegian, with a child who Norway has decided should die alone in Kabul. I am glad he managed, on his seventh attempt, to get into a rubber dinghy that didn’t sink and that ended up on Lesbos.

As you probably know, Jøran, my friends from Watch the Med Alarmphone and Aegean Boat Report receive desperate emergency calls almost every night from humans who are about to drown ‒ and every time they try to get someone to help them.

Who, in your opinion, should pick up these people ‒ people who will be there regardless ‒ if not the volunteers – or the private, if you will, organisations?

Who should rescue the children who drown, pull out the dead foetuses hanging out of the women and register all those who end up on the bottom of the ocean?

On the Greek island of Lesbos, far up on a mountain near the fortress town of Molyvos, there is a pile of 300,000 life jackets.

Each one tells a story of a person who has made the decision that the sea was safer than the land ‒ but the most conspicuous thing about these jackets is that about 90 per cent of them are fake. Filled with styrofoam, cardboard or newspapers, they provide a false sense of safety to those who embark on their journey, but soon they turn into a death trap.

My tiny homeland, which is also Europe’s smallest and most-densely populated country is prepared to do what Norway will not even touch

The mass-produced RIBs (rigid-inflatable boats) are also fake. A RIB is supposed to be one of the safest vessels, unsinkable, but the dinghies the refugees cross in have been made out of cheap and thin rubber, without closing chambers and with only a cardboard bottom. They are constructed and produced for single use, as are their super light outboard engines, sometimes with the text ‘Yamaha’ written backwards. It often looks like the only passengers in these dinghies are men but, as you probably know, Jøran, the women often sit in the middle of the boat, protected by the men around them. And when they are transferred to a rescue vessel, the women and children are allowed a place beneath the deck, while the men stay on deck, whether in the scorching sun or in a freezing storm.

Malta did once agree to be a safe haven, if Europe would contribute to distributing the people they receive. My tiny homeland, which is also Europe’s smallest and most-densely populated country, is prepared to do what Norway will not even touch. But it cannot do it alone!

And even though Norwegians could hide behind the claim that we did not know that people were drowning by the thousands 10 years ago, we can never say that we didn’t know it is happening now.

You should be so thoroughly grateful that some people are taking on this job, you should thank them and be humble because you do not need to fall asleep with these images in your head yourself. You should send warm thoughts to my diver friends every single night they have to set out in the dark and pick up children from the bottom of the sea.

Dear Jøran, as long as we can’t fix the root of the problem and ensure that people don’t have to escape from hell, we must praise those who help them where they are.

Kristina Quintano is a publisher, volunteer and translator.