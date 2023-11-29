Pink’s 10 years of fashion were celebrated in style last week as the OK Home flagship store in Lija was converted into a catwalk and pumping party venue for the milestone occasion.

10th Anniversary Pink Fashion Show. Video: Daniel Camilleri

A Times of Malta event, the anticipated 10th Anniversary Pink Fashion Show by OK Fashion brought the worlds of outerwear, sports gear, kids’ clothing, elegance and bling together under one roof.

Models, strutting their stuff to the tunes of DJ Ziggy, wore Mimi and Furla, Steve Madden, US Polo, Karl Lagerfeld and Swarovski.

A model wearing Steve Madden. A model showing off the Swarovski collection. The fashion show included kids' clothing.

Their make-up was by Franks, using Guerlain; and hair, using Evo hair products, was by Nev Hair Salon, and Neville Roman Zammit’s dream hairstyling team: Annie Morelli, Kain Galea, Mark Mamo, Miraya Bezzina, Shylon Micallef and Stephanie Lia.

Guests were greeted by an illuminated façade: the huge home décor and household outlet was draped in pink lights, spelling out ‘Pink by OK Fashion’, and the interiors were showcased in full splendour.

Regulars, newcomers, fashionistas and influencers were treated to London Essence welcome drinks, open bar Campari and gin cocktails, as well as a whiskey bar, with healthy food being served by Vida.

Guests enjoying a drink at the whiskey bar. Healthy food was served by Vida.

They could also do a spot of Christmas shopping in the cosy, homely atmosphere of the shop and enjoy offers, gifts and giveaways galore.

At the end of the celebration, they took home brimming goodie bags, including perfumes, nail polishes and other cosmetics… in true Pink style.

Kim Dalli, Veronica Grech Sant and Fiona Galea Debono

The Pink Fashion Show – one of the longest running catwalks – began in November 2013, becoming a twice-yearly event immediately and establishing itself on the island’s fashion calendar.

The 10th Anniversary Pink Fashion Show by OK Fashion was supported by Baci, BOV, Campari, Franks, Ivalife, Holland & Barrett, Jean Paul Gaultier, London Essence, OK Home, Porsche, Remedies, Samsung, Sound Machine and Vida.