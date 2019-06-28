The choice of such an enigmatic title (Presence in English) for an exhibition of paintings can elicit different reactions that range from the deeply intimate, spiritual and personal to the oneiric and otherworldly. Alex Dalli blurs these boundaries in this collection of paintings that finds the artist at an existential crossroads. It is one that has its roots in a life-changing accident that could have had more dire consequences. The seminal exhibition reads like a diary of these last eight months as Dalli came to terms with events that would have floored most of us.

L-Aħħar Ġamra

The artist’s resilience and soul searching is admirable in the aftermath of the fire that destroyed his and his wife’s cars, and engulfed the ground floor of his house in the middle of a late October night of last year. A number of his paintings were destroyed and others got covered with layers of soot. However, he managed to recover a number of them in a painstaking and meticulous process of cleaning and rediscovery.

Dalli is also exhibiting these mistreated paintings which have gained a patina that the fire has bestowed upon them. These works mirror the artist’s endurance in not giving up. Dalli overcame the psychological and material trauma of the devastation. Survival was a lesson learned each and every day.

A television crew was fast on the scene on that fateful night. Bad reporting fuelled Dalli’s lingering doubt that the accident might have been a case of arson. He tried to find foes where none existed, and later the police authorities confirmed that it was a case of bad luck. An electrical malfunction in one of the cars sparked off the chain of events that led to the conflagration. Preżenza is a journey towards a catharsis that has emboldened the artist in the face of vulnerability and anguish.

Fire as a tool

Alberto Burri experimented with fire’s power to destroy and transform materials to create abstract works. The Italian artist’s intentional arson did not prevent him from exerting some control over the creative process.

Ultimately, Burri could extinguish the blowtorch, the source of the fire, at will. Moreover, water was at hand in case events spiralled out of control. This was a transformative fire that the Italian master used as a tool in much the same way as he would have used a paintbrush.

In Dalli’s case, the artwork already existed and reflected his internal and spiritual well-being. The Maltese artist is renowned for his poetic ability to effortlessly paint empty space, silence and solitude in much the same way as Edward Hopper did in his landscapes and interiors, and as Giorgio Morandi did in his still lifes.

The collection of ‘rescued’ works in Preżenza is a transformation brought on by fire. The instigator, different from the case of Burri, is not the artist himself. One may consider it an act of God, in much the same way as lightning strikes.

Pure chance, an ingredient of Dada and post-Dada conceptual art, was a major player that Dalli exploited and reinterpreted when he decided to remove most traces of the fire from his paintings. This very profound concept confounds the nature of roles in the creation of these particular pieces.

These works mirror the artist’s endurance in not giving up

Had there not been an act of God and the consequent fire, it would have meant that the identity and characteristics of the ‘rescued’ paintings would have been altogether different.

In Brazilian artist Vik Muniz’s words, one can say that Dalli’s recovered paintings “play on the tension between accident and intention, in how the eye and brain work together”.

Nirien

Coping

In Nirien (Fires) and Destroyed, Dalli exorcises all demons that had hindered his sleep and plagued his docile nature with doubt and fear. He was able to arrive at some redemption and former inner peace by confronting the source of his woes. This he did by actually imprisoning the flame and the dying embers within the confines of the area of canvas. Matthias Grünewald, Hieronymus Bosch and other Renaissance artists depicted hell as the playground for the devil and his legions. The numerous damned souls burn in the everlasting fire while demons and monsters of all denominations ensure that hell lives up to its name. Dante, in his Divina Commedia claims that it is made up of nine circles. The flame might represent Dalli’s terrestrial hell which doesn’t require any evil, supernatural creatures. This is a flame which could change in its symbolic nature. It could purge and redeem as it did for Dalli who took everything in his stride and found the will to carry on. The flame has many universal meanings; Zoroastrians are known to worship it as well.

Titlaqnix (Don’t leave me) is Dalli’s take on Michelangelo’s famous The Creation of Adam. The elimination of the divine presence leaves the message open to interpretation. The artist seems to ask for help, spiritual or otherwise, in a time of need. He doesn’t want to be left alone to face the tribulations and the uphill struggle to start afresh. Intra-human relationships, as well as spiritual ones, can be providential in overcoming the vulnerability and helplessness that trauma provokes.

The disembodied open arms of Missierna (Our Father) are detached from the earthly body, ready to embrace any glimmer of hope. That of Dalli is a heartbroken plea, a supplication for divine intervention to get some relief from the burden of the yoke that smothers his will to carry on.

Garigor

Id f’id (Hand in Hand) celebrates the love and moral support that Anna offered as Dalli’s wife and companion. In Dalli’s own words, when the fire was finally extinguished, the two of them exited the house together holding hands. Notwithstanding the peril and loss of their material possessions, they sought mutual encouragement to face the aftermath. This poignant painting reflects the artist’s dependence on his companion to face another day.

The Garigor (Spiral Staircase) can be found in Maltese houses of a venerable age. It used to be the only way to access the roof to hang one’s clothes to dry, or to admire the heavens at night. The spiral is a universal symbol for progression and development. This painting finds the artist in search of deliverance and liberation as he ascends towards temporary freedom from the memories that overwhelm him. The house and its scars lie down below. Even though the staircase is claustrophobic and its tricky steps can cause one to miss one’s steps and take a tumble, Dalli needs the outside air to cleanse the dirty linen of doubt and look heavenwards for direction.

Redemption

American social critic Camille Paglia insists that “we are indeed formed by traumas that happen to us. But then you must take charge, you must take over”. Dalli managed to overcome most of what has been thrown at him.

He found solace, peace and hope in creating, slowly getting back on track. The derailment provoked despair, anger, doubt and much heartache. However, his formidable interior strength won the day and hope returned.

The green that dominates in Silenzju (Silence) is very significant as it is a colour that doesn’t feature that much in his general oeuvre. The skin thickens and verdant hope shows a way forward to pastures old and new. He eventually regained his power to depict the silence of sacred spaces and their ethereal loneliness in his signature, inimitable way.

Preżenza documents eight months of contrasting emotions in Dalli’s life. The all-consuming fire was eventually suppressed and peace of mind regained. The wounds heal but the scars are indelible and they sometimes itch. This exhibition is their scar tissue.

Preżenza is curated by Roderick Camilleri. It is open at The Art Galleries, Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta until July 20. Entrance is free.