With the outbreak of COVID-19, it was inevitable that this year’s Holy Week will be an all-round different one.

For the Maltese Archipelago, Holy Week is characterised by a number of processions and other activities that in some way or another assist us to gather in a sombre atmosphere as the Catholic community prepares to celebrate Easter – the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

This year, there will be no Last Supper displays, no pageants, no processions, and no musical societies playing funeral marches. It will simply be a truly personal reflection into the mystery of suffering and death which our Lord, God’s only Son, had to endure for the salvation of each one of us.

To a certain extent, I am disappointed, having been involved in so many manifestations for a good 30 years and currently taking care of the Last Supper display which has been put up in a significantly arduous manner since 1784 at the Dominican Priory in Valletta.

Yet, at the same time, I feel that this year, unique as it is with the COVID-19 outbreak, will also be a different Holy Week altogether.

Now that all religious processions as well as all Holy Week activities have been cancelled, this is an ideal time for personal reflection.

From the comfort of our homes, each one of us will be able to participate via televised transmissions or through social media.

We will be able to transform our individual households into a miniature sanctuary and collectively meditate each step of the way.

From Christ’s solemn entry into Jerusalem through to the Last Supper, on to the farce trial up to the crucifixion, we can delve deeper into understanding this mystery of suffering. Even the disciples thought that all had come to an end with Christ’s crucifixion. How wrong they were!

Pope Francis’s invitation to join him in prayer on March 27 was a prelude to what lies ahead as the Catholic Church prepares to celebrate Easter – the most important feast throughout the liturgical year.

This unique moment of prayer was held on the porch of St Peter’s Basilica in the presence of two images that have accompanied the people of Rome for centuries, namely, the ancient icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani, usually housed in the Basilica of St Mary Major, and the miraculous crucifix kept in the church of San Marcello situated on the city’s Via del Corso. All those who participated virtually could immediately be struck by the frail Pope Francis walking up the stairs on his own amid a deserted square as it started to rain.

As he engaged to recite the introductory prayer, it was evident that he was breathless – a living example of physical suffering. His frailty became even more evident as he blessed the world via the televised transmission, struggling to raise the monstrance.

Pope Francis’s choice of gospel to help bring about further meditation at this very difficult time was clearly appropriate. The passage depicting the silencing of the winds according to the evangelist St Mark challenged those on board the boat, “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?”

Many are, rightly so, afraid as news continues to pour in of health systems being overwhelmed and increased casualties.

However, we too should have faith and, as we linger on through these difficult times, we should take on the advantage of engaging with Holy Week in a thoroughly different way. Doing away with religiosity and encompassing more is what matters in our faith. Wishing all readers a Blessed Easter.

Ivan Grixti, University senior lecturer in financial accounting