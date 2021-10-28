Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Mueller has apologised to their fans and admitted the 5-0 thrashing at Moenchengladbach in the German Cup was the worst defeat he has experienced during 13 years playing in the famous red shirt.

“We were picked apart from A to Z in the first half,” the 32-year-old Mueller, who made his Bayern debut in 2008 and is approaching 600 appearances for the Bavarian giants, told ARD.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced anything like that before in an FC Bayern shirt. We have to apologise to our fans.”

A full-strength Bayern team was pole-axed Wednesday when Gladbach took the lead at Borussia Park with barely a minute gone.

After Kouadio Kone’s early goal, Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini netted twice to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta