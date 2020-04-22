The coronavirus pandemic brought to the forefront inequalities in our society that existed before but which are heightened in this crisis. The strict containment measures are leading to increased exposure of women and children to domestic violence and abuse.

In the past 12 months, 243 million women and girls around the world were subjected to sexual or physical violence by an intimate partner.

In Europe, 22 per cent of all women experienced physical and/or sexual violence by a partner since the age of 15. Anyone can experience domestic and intimate-partner violence, but the majority of the victims are women and children, the latter by witnessing violence or being targeted directly.

People around the world are being ordered to stay at home – confinement measures are necessary for beating this pandemic. But home is not a safe space for everyone. Many victims of domestic violence are isolated in dangerous environments, locked-in with their abuser, with restricted access to resources and services for help.

Emerging data shows that, since the outbreak of the coronavirus, violence against women and children, particularly domestic violence, has increased. In France, there has been a rise of 30 per cent in reports of domestic violence since the lockdown on March 17. In Cyprus, calls to a similar hotline rose by 30 per cent in the week following March 9, when the country identified its first confirmed case of coronavirus. While in Belgium, the calls to the helpline have risen by 70 per cent since the start of the lockdown.

Other states have declared that there was no increase in reporting to the police. This also makes sense in the circumstances since victims may be discouraged and afraid to report if their abuser is ever-present, locked in the house with them and there is no access to safe reporting.

Thus no increase or a slight increase in reporting of domestic violence does not mean that we can put our minds at rest that more abuse is not taking place. We must be creative as the circumstances demand.

Some member states are already implementing gender-sensitive response measures to protect women and children from violence. For instance, in Spain, support and protection services for victims of domestic violence are declared an essential service, which enables them to run at the same capacity during the crisis. In Belgium, France and Spain awareness-raising campaigns were launched to advertise an alert mechanism for women to seek help in pharmacies.

Additionally, in Belgium, hotels and empty public buildings have been offered as an alternative to shelters for victims of violence. Moreover, some local police authorities pro-actively reached out to women who had filed complaints of domestic violence. Other member states are stepping up their efforts.

We need gender-sensitive response measures during this pandemic and in the recovery phase. EU member states need to strengthen their support to national helplines and online counselling services. Member states must ensure authorities continue to address cases of domestic violence as well as direct emergency funds for organisations providing support for victims of violence, including shelters.

Prevention and support services for victims and witnesses of domestic violence must be prioritised as essential services. EU member states must continue to implement their obligations set out in EU law, notably the Victims’ Rights Directive, and the Council of Europe’s Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

We will continue our actions for a Europe free of violence against women and children. We will not let the coronavirus slow us down.

It is more important than ever to ensure that gender equality is at the centre of our work. As announced in the Gender Equality Strategy 2020-2025, concluding the Union’s accession to the Council of Europe Convention remains a priority.

We are, as ever, supporting member states in exchanging good practices on preventing gender-based violence and domestic violence, and funding organisations across Europe for projects tackling this scourge, be it through the support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE), the European Social Fund (ESF) or devices and equipment the European Commission has put forward.

This pandemic is a test for humanity. We must show solidarity with one

another as best as we can. I call on everyone: if you suspect someone is being threatened or harmed, be it in your immediate family, extended family, neighbourhood or maybe a friend, to contact the police or the helpline in your area.

We must work together to ensure a response to the coronavirus crisis that safeguards women and children and sees that they will not disproportionately carry the risk of this pandemic. We must step up our efforts towards a gender-equal response and towards the eradication of violence against women and children.

Helena Dalli is European Commissioner for Equality.