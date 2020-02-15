Following her solo exhibition titled Stills in Malta last year, Anna Galea is further investigating the subject, this time through her favourite medium of watercolour.

One of the artworks on display at the Still Stills exhibition.

Still Stills, currently on display at Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta, includes large and vibrant paintings that present dramatic interpretations of normal day-to-day subjects.

In Galea’s own words: “The name evokes a type of stillness, as in to stop and pause. To be appreciative of the beauty of day-to-day plants and vegetables which we tend to take for granted. Mindfulness also comes to mind.”

The artworks include some works that were exhibited in New York.

Still Stills is on until February 28 at the the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1.30pm. Entrance is free.