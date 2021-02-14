Mgarr United, Melita FC and Luqa St Andrews have all secured historic promotions to the second tier of Maltese football this month.

This season, the Malta FA launched a new format which saw the formerly known second and third divisions amalgamated into three groups within one division called the National Amateur League.

When contacted by The Sunday Times of Malta, Mġarr United captain Clayton Borg, who has been part of the squad since the club was at the bottom of Maltese football, referred to the club’s promotion as “a dream come true”.

“When I joined Mgarr, the club was in the third division and two years later, we made it into second. At that time, we would only see the first division (Challenge League) as a dream but because we have such a strong committee and squad, we’ve managed to write history,” Borg explained.

Greens coach Patrick Curmi echoed this, remarking that this has been something on their minds for a number of years.

“Last season, football stopped with games left to be played and because we were one of the challengers for promotion, we were very angry to have missed out because of COVID-19,” Curmi said.

“This group of players has been together for many years, always challenging for promotion. This season, the squad remained the same with the addition of a few promising youngsters.

“We all had the ambition to go up, including the committee and the fans. It is disappointing that this year, our supporters were unable to attend as I believe we would have filled up the enclosures for our games.”

