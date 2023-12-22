This year's Christmas Day weather is expected to be dry and windy, with meteorologists forecasting above-the-norm temperatures.

The Meteorological Office is predicting slightly cloudy weather for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

While the rain might spare those who have saved their gift shopping for the last minute, the wind will not be as kind.

The wind from the Northwest is expected to remain slightly strong to strong until Monday.

The highest temperature is meanwhile expected to reach 17°C.

Although this marks an increase of 2.5°C over the climatic norm, the warmest recorded Christmas remains that of 2009, reaching a high of 23.6°C.

Despite being above average, the temperatures may feel colder due to the northwestern winds, especially in the evening, with lows ranging between 12°C and 13°C.

The weather is expected to be favourable on Boxing Day, with moderate winds and partly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will hover around 17°C, dropping to 10°C at night.