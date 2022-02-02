We are about to witness the next evolution in the BMW premium compact vehicle segment with the upcoming launch of the second generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. The standalone vehicle concept combines spatial functionality with the signature driving qualities of BMW.

Precise tweaks to the design for sharper looks, progressive interior styling, uncompli¬cated versatility, far wider range of standard equipment than its predecessor, plus innovative powertrain, driver assistance, control/operation and connectivity technology make the all-rounder an even more appealing proposition for active, lifestyle oriented target groups.

