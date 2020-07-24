Over the weekend we had the EU summit that finally gave birth to a deal on the Multiannual Financial Framework for the period 2021-2027 and on the so-called Recovery Fund. The Multiannual Financial Framework is the total budget the European Union has at its disposal to implement its internal and external policies for a seven-year period. The Recovery Fund is the first of its kind and is meant to provide financial assistance to member states to recover from the negative impact of the coronavirus.

The Multiannual Financial Framework amounted to €1.074 trillion while the Recovery Fund amounts to €750 billion, split between €390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans. The agreement was the result of tough negotiations as it emerged very clearly that each country was simply pushing hard its own agenda to maintain popularity in their relative domestic front.

The negotiations divided the Northern countries and the Southern countries, with the northern countries earning the nickname ‘the frugal states’, and the Eastern countries and the Western countries. France and Germany once more formed a strong axis that eventually managed to secure an agreement which, according to EU rules needed to be unanimous.

From Malta’s standpoint, we were all keen to know what the eventual net contribution to the country would be. However, it would also be interesting to know what position the Maltese government took during the debate on the various issues. These issues included aspects such as the 2050 climate target, the reforms that countries need to implement, and law and order. This would give an indication of the government’s policy towards the EU and our country’s membership of the EU.

European deals are generally the result of compromises

The EU leaders were all quick to point out that the EU has emerged stronger from this agreement and that the principle of solidarity has once more won the day.

The Belgian Charles Michel, serving as president of the European Council, said soon after agreement was reached: “We are united and we send a message that Europe is strong. The magic of the European project continues to work”.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, was a bit more realistic, saying that there is still a great deal of work to be done concerning the future of Europe, which is badly needed. She was quoted saying that: “Europe as a whole now has a big chance to come out stronger from the crisis”.

Some analysts have been critical as they described the deal as “a patchwork of compromises” and “a messy bundle of compromises”.

What is sure is that the deal is a result of compromises, whichever way they are described. However, it is known that European deals are generally the result of compromises.

What is interesting to note was that this time round, there was not a repetition of the situation which developed in the wake of the sovereign debt crisis that gripped a number of EU member states. In that situation, countries were left to fend very much for themselves, with very serious consequences on their economy. This time round there was agreement to pool financial resources in the spirit of solidarity.

In fact, a question that needs to be asked is whether this deal, especially the part which deals with the Recovery Fund, lays to rest the policy of economic austerity at all costs. In the wake of the sovereign debt crisis, the EU imposed economic austerity on the countries involved. The deal certainly does not reflect economic austerity. It will bring about borrowing at an EU level, with the funds then being given to member states in the form of grants or non-repayable loans.

As such, this European deal may be the result of a set of compromises. However, will it change the view held by many within EU circles and by individual member states (such as ‘the frugal countries’) that public sector debt is intrinsically bad? If the answer to this question is in the affirmative, then it can be truly said that the European deal of last weekend was a historic one.