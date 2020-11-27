It’s been a pretty rubbish year all round and on its 10th anniversary, ŻiguŻajg Festival has had to migrate online. Undaunted, it is going from strength to strength with a programme that has been thoroughly jazzed up to make it relevant, contemporary and entertaining.

What better way to return to fun seasonal entertainment than by introducing Maltese audiences to the DQSH phenomenon which has been sweeping across the US and Europe? Originating in San Francisco (where else?) just five years ago, Drag Queen Story Hour brought the joy of reading to a whole new generation of public library audiences aged three to 11, with an unusual twist.

Fab Fantasy Tales with Chucky does just this. With a generous dollop of body glitter, enough padding and cotton candy wigs to put Katy Perry to shame, Chucky Bartolo, Maltese millenials’ favourite drag Q swans in and puts her money where her mouth is.

The concept is simple and effective. A story hour with a difference – with Chucky recounting adaptations of traditional children’s stories and extracting contemporary morals for his young audience. Ranging from being true to yourself, assertiveness, autonomy, and reimagining happiness as the freedom to be who you want to be and doing what you want to do, these are new versions which we can get behind.

Director Vikesh Godhwani adapted the stories and contributed to the filming, while Leanne Ellul translated the script to Maltese, giving this performance the edge of being fully bilingual.

Each mini-episode was targeted at reaching as many youngsters as possible – as was the intention of the original DQSH – to entertain and educate, with a focus on inclusion and tolerance. Bartolo did not only act as the solo drag performer/narrator but also provided the hair, make-up and costumes as well as filming and editing the segments.

The stories are meant to entertain and educate, with a focus on inclusion and tolerance.

Split into five short story sessions which are viewable for 10 days once the tickets are bought and a personal access code inputted, Fab Fantasy Tales offers teachable moments aplenty because of the adaptability of the medium used. Young audiences can pause, rewatch and rewind at will, with the choice to view each episode in two languages.

This is a show which is bound to please not simply for its entertainment value but also because of its genuine commitment to educate

At the end of each episode, the children are also encouraged to take part in a follow-up exercise where they reimagine and rewrite a story ending based on the example set by Chucky’s twists at the end of each tale.

Starting with three of Aesop’s Fables in the first episode, Chucky’s aim is to use the traditional morals at the end of these stories to empower children into remembering to be true to themselves and not pander to others’ expectations at the expense of their peace of mind.

The next three episodes focus on three very different but well-loved tales where the fulfilment of societal obligations and fitting in with the narrative of an ideal ending does not necessarily result in happiness. Making up your own mind and taking control of your life and decisions are better than leaving it to chance.

Indeed, the power of assertiveness and trusting your instincts is reinforced by the last episode where Bartolo is forced to use improvisation based on a box of random objects. It includes a story by one of the young viewers and is a testament to her quick-witted humour and her ability to think on her feet while maintaining an incredibly calming and controlled demeanour.

This is a show which is bound to please not simply for its entertainment value, but also because of its genuine commitment to educate. From tolerance and diversity, to self-awareness and storytelling techniques, this alliance between Bartolo and Godhwani, which I have had the pleasure of seeing develop over the years, works extremely well. The humour, levity and sparkling fabulousness adds to the showmanship and is sure to put a smile on the faces of old and young alike.

Click, watch and repeat.

ŻiguŻajg runs online until Sunday. For tickets, log on to www.ziguzajg.org.