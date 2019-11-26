The 2019 drama film Sorry We Missed You, directed by Ken Loach, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, today at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 8.30pm.

This searing drama about Britian’s employment rights crisis revolves around Ricky Turner (Kris Hitchen) and his family, who have been fighting an uphill struggle against debt since the 2008 financial crash. An opportunity to wrestle back some independence appears with a shiny new van and the chance to run a franchise as a self-employed delivery driver. It’s hard work, and the job of his wife Abbie (Debbie Honeywood) as a carer is no easier. The family unit is strong but when both are pulled in different directions everything comes to breaking point.

To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/sorry-we-missed-you.