They say that if you want to know a man well, look at his car, his house and his wife. However, I’ve always been of the opinion that in order to know someone well, one has to look at the way this person eats and how this person cooks for you.

A sample of the dishes on offer at Hammett’s Maċina Restaurant.

Nowhere did this belief fit better than at Hammett’s Maċina Restaurant where award-winning chef and restaurateur Chris Hammett and new head chef Jorge Lugo are taking the fine dining concept from its very roots and shaking it up.

For those of you who haven’t yet visited the restaurant, the space itself is one of hushed elegance: the linen is thick and snowy, the brass fixtures glowing and the marble-topped tables juxtapose beautifully with the wooden floors.

Everything is designed as if to reassure you that memories are to be made here and, with the new menu which is designed for the sole purpose of sharing, memories will surely be made.

Originally hailing from Venezuela, Jorge Lugo is no stranger to the concept of food as a form of enjoyment and as camaraderie between friends and loved ones. It is this South American warmth that he brings to the table while drawing on Malta’s colourful and chequered history.

Divided into sections such as rip & dip, larder, grains, garden, sea and land, the menu offers an interesting selection of dishes with at times unexpected combinations of ingredients.

The marriage of Maltese ftira with tomatoes and tahini, the addition of a garlic and turmeric crumble to the locally much-loved dish of octopus and the melding together of hummus with rabbit livers were just a few of the treats awaiting us. What made the whole thing even more special is the wine list which has been created to complement each and every plate.

Modern representations of traditional Mediterranean dishes.

Since the dishes themselves are modern representations of traditional Mediterranean culinary influences ranging from the Phoenician times to the Knights of St John and to everything in between, Hammett wanted the wine list to showcase wines exclusively from Mediterranean coastal regions. In addition to this, they also have a cocktail list of unique blends named after renowned Maltese landmarks.

Although Hammett’s Maċina is by no means a vegan or vegetarian restaurant, we enjoyed many a plant-based option on our night there.

The roasted cauliflower with green and red herb dressing was mouth-wateringly delicious, the beetroot and sheep-milk dip creamy and tasty and the winter mushrooms with garlic and a poached egg were all equally yummy.

My table partners unabashedly helped themselves to more over and over again. We finished the evening off with a melt-in-your-mouth pistachio dessert made by fellow Venezuelan sous chef Ximena Medina Aracena.

Whether you’re after breakfast, lunch, a sneaky happy hour or dinner, Hammett’s Maċina Restaurant really does offer a unique experience − one that you won’t forget in a hurry.

With their new menu, besides seducing our senses, Hammett and Lugo also made us fall in love with this beautiful corner of Senglea. It won’t be long before I darken their doors again.