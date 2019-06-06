The Malta Jazz Festival is taking place in various venues around Valletta until Saturday. Admission to all events is free unless where indicated. The following is the programme for the rest of the week. For more details, reservations or tickets where required, visit https://www.festivals.mt/jazzfestival.

Today

Francesca Galea Trio at 12.30pm in front of Parliament Building, Valletta.

A masterclass by drummer Fred Pasqua at 5.30pm at Offbeat, Merchants Street,Valletta. Free admission but by reservation.

Jochen Rueckert Quartet at 7.30pm in front of Is-Suq tal-Belt, Merchants Street, Valletta.

Joel Hierrezuelo at 8.45pm, in front of the Law Courts, Great Siege Square, Valletta.

Malta Concert Orchestra Big Band, featuring Joe Cutajarat 10pm at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta.

Friday

Hot Club of Valletta at 12.30pm in front of Parliament Building, Valletta.

Masterclass by trombone player Bertil Strandberg at 5.30pm at Offbeat, Merchants Street, Valletta. Free admission but by reservation.

William Smith Trio/Chucho Valdés Jazz Batá, Ozmosys w. Omar Hakim, Rachel Z., L. Marthe, K. Rosenwinkel at 8.30pm at Ta’ Liesse, Valletta. For tickets, visit https://www.festivals.mt/jazztickets.

Saturday

Masterclass by Stjepko Gut (trumpet) on the influence of African rhythms (the poly-rhythmic concept) on jazz and other music at 11am at Offbeat, Merchants Street, Valletta. Free admission but by reservation.

Rino Cirinnà/Joe Debono Duo at 12.30pm in front of Parliament Building, Valletta. For tickets, visit the festival website.

Dominic Galea: Generation/Jazzmeia Horn/The Kenny Garrett Quintet at 8.30pm at Ta’ Liesse, Valletta. For tickets, visit the festival website.