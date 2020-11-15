Genesis - Tutti Gli Album, Tutte Le Canzoni (All the Albums, All the Songs)

by Mario Giammetti is available in Italian directly from the publisher at www.ilcastelloeditore.it or from amazon.it

In the Genesis rock-music community, few hold the reputation of Mario Giammetti. As the creator and producer of the long-standing Genesis fanzine and website Dusk, he has brought together years of knowledge about the band into one comprehensive, large format, full-colour publication, detailing all the band’s studio albums, track by track, from their origins in 1967 through to the final release in 1997. A period of 30 years which has seen Genesis spearhead progressive rock in the 1970s, with Peter Gabriel on vocals, and evolve into a chart-topping success in the 80s with Phil Collins as frontman. The band sold over 150 million albums worldwide.

Chapter by chapter, Mario Giammetti analyses all 15 studio albums recorded by the band, while also examining the historical context and the circumstances that led to their creation, including the recording processes. Interestingly, the release of this publication coincides with the band’s reunion tour announcement communicated earlier this year. Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are reforming to perform various live dates in the UK and Ireland in 2021. The Last Domino? tour kicks off at Glasgow at the beginning of April and winds up at the O2 Arena in London. These will be the first gigs Genesis have played since 2007. It is their aim to recreate the musical magic and enjoy the simple pleasure of being together on stage, celebrating their great professionalism and friendship, which goes back to their school days.

This is a unique book mainly for collectors, music enthusiasts and hardcore Genesis fans

The uniqueness of Giammetti’s book appeals to those young persons who were not around during the band’s heyday and who wish to discover the music of this extraordinary band and its evolution. Covering the band’s story as well as the writing and performance of the songs from each period together with direct quotes from the protagonists themselves, the abundance of facts and photographs provides an excellent insight into the way this exceptional group of songwriters worked together.

A top-quality publication, superbly illustrated with rare photographs and lots of collectable material, including exclusive memorabilia, this is a unique book mainly for collectors, music enthusiasts and hardcore Genesis fans. Giammetti’s ultimate objective was to create an interesting and complete listener’s guide to the music of Genesis without allowing the narrative to become too heavy. He is conscious about appealing to casual readers, perhaps young people who would like to approach the songs of Genesis for having heard of them from their parents or even from their grandparents.

The book also includes a preface written by 70s band guitarist Steve Hackett who thanks the author for his constant journalistic support to the band in all its musical ventures including the various individual genealogical branches that have sprung up throughout the years. Hackett reveals that Giammetti has become a great friend of all the band members who are indebted to him for his dedication to the creation of well-crafted musical biographies and his ensuing meticulous research into the Genesis world.

A must-have book, especially as a reference work.