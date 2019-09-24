The Mediterranean Culinary Academy is holding a workshop themed ‘Sharing plates’, which will focus on Middle Eastern flavours.

Using seasonal and organic fruit and vegetables grown by young local farmers, the workshop will present a feast of colours and textures.

Drawing upon flavours from the Middle East and the Mediterranean, each dish will highlight how beautiful and satisfying vegetables can be if treated in the right way.

With a little help from some, perhaps unfamiliar, seasonings like sumac, pomegranate molasses and preserved lemon, each dish can become an exciting explosion of flavour.

The academy’s chef instructors will show how to create a balanced yet dynamic spread of food and share little tricks that will make entertaining a breeze.

The session will be split into two parts. In the first part, instructors will demonstrate a number of dishes that can be prepared ahead of time. The second half will see the chef walking participants through three small dishes that they will then replicate.

The workshop is being held today from 6.30pm to 10.30pm at 5, Sappers Street, Valletta. For more information and to book, visit www.mcamalta.com.