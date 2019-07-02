Every week Maldonado Bistro of Victoria is organising cooking classes during which guests will be given the opportunity to discover and make some traditional Maltese recipes. The cooking class will also include a visit to the main square which used to be the main source of food shopping.

Tomorrow guests will make their own savoury snacks such as pastizzi, a Gozitan ftira and traditional nougat. The food cooked is typical street food you can find during a village feast.

This is a hands-on activity where guests will be expected to roll up their sleeves and participate in the preparation of some genuine home-made cooking. It is also a great opportunity to explore a little bit about the Maltese and Gozitan food culture and socialise with other travellers visiting Gozo.

The cooking classes are held in the open kitchen situated above Maldonado Bistro. The room is fully air-conditioned.

The cooking class starts at 10am and ends at 2pm.

For availability contact the organisers by phone on 9901 9270 or by e-mail reservations@maldonado.com.