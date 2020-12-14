All Jennifer* wants for Christmas is to be able to dye her hair and go out in public, after months of struggling with domestic abuse and making amends meet for her five children.

Ongoing economic abuse has seen Jennifer short of money to dye her hair in months and consequently, avoiding leaving the house out of embarrassment.

Her social worker believes that a simple hair and beauty salon voucher would go a long way to making Jennifer feel valued and boost her self-esteem.

And this is where Women for Women, a recently set up foundation, will step in this Christmas.

Launched in November, one of the foundation’s first initiatives is raising funds to make the Christmas wishes of some women – including Jennifer – come true.

These women are being nominated by their social workers or other caring professionals. Most of them wish for things that others take for granted... a hair dryer, craft supplies, bed slippers.

But not all are asking for things that can be bought with money.

Many women care for others all year round, putting themselves last far too often

Monica*, a mother of two children, both with a degenerative disability, really needs just one night to herself, where she will not have to worry about everyone around her.

“With a live-in, and a part-time carer, she feels the house is no longer her own, and since she lives on social benefits, she is never able to do anything herself,” her social worker told the foundation.

Another woman has been nominated after losing one of her students to cancer, while another nominee has just managed to survive brutal violence by her partner and has no friends or family.

The Women for Women founder, Francesca Fenech Conti, said the initiative is exclusively for women because many women care for others all year round, putting themselves last far too often.

State agencies already organise a similar initiative for children and elderly in public care, who are often looked after by women, she added.

A recent University of Malta survey found that nearly a third of people still believe taking care of the home and family is a woman’s main duty. The COVID crisis has added further stress.

UK research has shown that the impact of the pandemic on the mental well-being of women has been more significant than that on men, and a study by the Richmond Foundation shows that women in Malta have reported feeling more socially isolated than men and having more childcare responsibility.

Over the past months, women have reported more suicidal thoughts than men.

More information, or to pledge your support, either by donating money, new products or services, on womenswishesmalta@gmail.com

Benefactors can also look up Women’s Wishes 2020 on www.zaar.com.mt or get more information here.

Note: Names were changed.