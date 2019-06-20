A final screening of the 2018 Hungarian historical drama film Sunset will be take place at Spazju Kreattiv cinema tomorrow at 5.30pm.

The film is set in Budapest in 1913. Írisz (newcomer Juli Jakab) has boarded a train to the capital, telling people she dreams of working as a milliner in her late parents’ legendary hat making shop. But as soon as she arrives it transpires that she has a different motive – her brother who worked there has gone missing, and she begins an investigative journey deep into the dark underbelly of Hungary’s turbulent society that is churning itself to the brink of the World War I.

The film, directed by Bafta and Oscar-winning writer-director László Nemes, is an exquisite piece of cinema that is as much about family bonds as it is about the breathtaking spectacle captured with his unique, signature style.

Sunset will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 5.30pm. For tickets and to view a trailer, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/sunset.