ĊineXjenza will tomorrow screen the Malta Airport Foundation’s documentaries Comino: A Secret Paradise and Filfla – An Incredible Malta Diving Experience, in collaboration with student organisation ESA at Spazju Kreattiv.

Stunning footage of the underwater flora and fauna surrounding the Maltese archipelago has been captured in a collaboration between the Malta Airport Foundation, Alan Deidun and Pedja Miletic for these two documentaries.

Prof. Deidun from the Department of Geosciences of the University of Malta will be present at the screening to discuss the biodiversity, conservation and the impact of human activity on these beautiful ecosystems.

His research covers Malta’s coastal life and marine alien species, and the reasons behind jellyfish outbreaks.

Snacks and refreshments will be served during the discussion.

The screening is taking place tomorrow at 7pm at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. ĊineXjenza is supported by the STEAM project. It is run by the Malta Chamber of Scientists, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and S-Cubed. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.