The University of Malta’s Centre for Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) is inviting applications until January 28 for study units in the liberal arts it is organising during its second semester, which starts on February 6.

This innovative and flexible study programme is ideal option for full-time employees wishing to study part-time, or people whose time is mostly taking up by parenting who would like to further their personal development.

Prospective applicants may choose from the range of 22 varied units on offer, such as Sustainable Development: Understanding the ifs and the buts; Under the Waves: Our Sea in Focus; Il-Malti, il-bieraħ u llum. U għada?; Consumer Rights and Protection; and Ideas and Business Venturing.

Lectures are held between 6 and 8pm at the University’s main campus in Msida.

Students on each unit are assessed by means of an assignment not an exam, enabling them to dedicate time to their studies at their own leisure.

The CLAS also offers a voucher option for people who would like to give a gift of flexible studying to someone who would love to join but perhaps lacks the resources.

For more information and the apply, visit the website below.

www.um.edu/clas