Designer Didi Mizzi recently hosted ‘Endless Summer’, her Spring/Summer 19 fashion spectacle which showcased her talent for producing versatile but edgy outfits that immediately impress.



The choice of venue in a beautifully modernised house of character with spectacular gardens was perfect and the enthusiasm of the guests was palpable.



Mizzi studied art in Malta before moving to the UK and Spain to practise art and fashion. The way she manages to incorporate art into her designs was clear from her earlier collections, which included portraits painted on fabric – this direction was applauded at prestigious shows in Spain, including Starlite and Marbella Luxury Weekend.

Faye Zammit.

For this season, Mizzi has designed a collection called Cellulae – this was inspired by her belief that people, irrespective of background, should not be treated differently. This is reflected in Mizzi’s choice of colours: blue, turquoise and red to represent the oxygen, water and blood that courses through all people. She manipulated images of the artworks into prints that were then transferred onto sheer fabrics. Each design was created to fit various figures and heights, with no two designs sharing the same colour and cut.



Mizzi creations are worn by women who want to exude elegance with ease while standing out from the crowd in wearable art. These looks were made to be able to be taken from day to night with a simple accessory change.



Mizzi is currently taking bookings for fittings of her unique Cellulae collection while stocks last. She is also taking limited bookings to design custom outfits for prestigious events and wedding throughout the summer season. For more information visit www.didimizzi.com and www.facebook.com/didimizzi.