Ensuring affordability and securing stability in rental prices are crucial priorities. Not only are they intrinsically connected but together they are fundamental to the well-being of our people.

My team’s – and the government’s – commitment to addressing these two is a clear reflection of our deep-seated dedication to social issues and welfare.

It goes hand in hand with our social conscience, our socialist roots and our dedication to all our people, particularly those who need it most.

This commitment is, in fact, embodied in the Housing Benefit. This significant policy shift since the pivotal reform of 2019 illustrates our appreciation of the relationship between financial stability and overall well-being.

Now, we have continued to increase the Housing Benefit even further, as I announced a couple of weeks ago. From the beginning of this year, approximately 900 tenants have started to benefit from this increase.

This is more than mere financial aid. For many, it is a lifeline.

By easing the burden of rent, this initiative assists people in meeting their basic housing needs and contributes to improving overall quality of life. It allows people to allocate resources and invest in other essential aspects of life such as education, healthcare and savings.

We recognise that housing costs can be one of the most substantial expenses in a family’s budget. We also recognise that economic stressors can be mentally taxing and lead to uncertainty. This is why we have taken, and continue to take, proactive steps to alleviate this burden and the government continues to invest in this sector and invest in our people.

Once again, as a government we are demonstrating our focus on ensuring that everyone leads a decent life and nobody gets left behind.

The policy’s yearly impact is tailored to cater for various family structures, recognising the diverse needs across the population. It is for this reason that single individuals renting on their own will see their benefit increase from €3,600 to €4,200; families with one child will benefit from an increase from €4,800 to €5,400; and larger families with two or more children will receive a substantial boost from €5,000 to €6,000.

These targeted increases are a direct response to the nuanced challenges faced by different family units, ensuring that these benefits are felt equitably – and in a way that makes sense – across all of society. We understand that a one-size-fits-all solution is inadequate in addressing the varied needs of people and families.

It goes beyond financial aid, however, as housing security is just as important. We have implemented regulatory measures to control rent increases and ensure fair rental practices. This will not only work to regulate the rental market by preventing exploitative practices but will also contribute to a more predictable and manageable cost of living for tenants. And everyone deserves this peace of mind.

This goes hand in hand with our many initiatives announced last year: extending the first-time buyers’ scheme, increase in subsidies for housing schemes, legal amendments to strengthen the rental sector, various social housing projects for families, projects funded by the Housing Development Fund, regeneration projects and more.

These measures are part of our long-term vision for a stable and inclusive housing market. By nipping the issues in the bud and tackling housing shortages and high rental costs through our various reforms and initiatives, we are working towards creating a more equitable society.

All families deserve a stable and secure living environment and, as a forward-thinking government, we will strive to deliver just that as stability is the cornerstone of a thriving country.

Roderick Galdes is Minister for Social and Affordable Accommodation.