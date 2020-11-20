In collaboration with the Alliance Française de Malte, Lily Agius Gallery is presenting a collective exhibition by four French artists ‒ Pascal Buclon, Bertrand Peyrot, Cyril Sancereau, and Julien Vinet. All artists work with different mediums, that is photography, acrylic on canvas, oxidised metal and ink on paper.

Lunch on the Grass by Pascal Buclon, acrylic on canvas.

The exhibition, titled French Collection, opened yesterday and will run until December 12 at Lily Agius Gallery, 54 Cathedral Street, Sliema. Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Due to COVID-19 measures, the exhibition did not have a launch event, but one will have the chance to meet the artists in person on Fridays between 4-6pm or by appointment.

For more information, contact Lily on +356 99292488 or e-mail info@lilyagiusgallery.com. View www.lilyagiusgallery.com or the Lily Agius Gallery Facebook page for more updates.