Lily Agius Gallery presents a collective exhibition by four French artists. Pascal Buclon, Bertrand Peyrot, Cyril Sancereau and Julien Vinet all work with different mediums: photography, acrylic on canvas, oxidised metal and ink on paper. The artists talk exclusively to the Times of Malta about their work and exhibiting during COVID-19.

Where did you study and how did you find your style?

Pascal: My mother is a painter. She raised me alone, and before I became a graphic designer in advertising, my only hobby as a child was drawing.

Bertrand: I studied at Beaux-Arts de Paris in the Joël Kermarrec workshop and it was during my studies that I started to work with steel and oxidation.

Cyril: I studied at architectural school in Paris and Beaux Arts in Rennes. Finding my own style is a never-ending work in progress, but I’ve definitely been inspired by lyrical abstraction.

Julien: After studying Fine Arts at University Paris XIII, I decided to leave France and went to Japan where the strong local culture had unmissable influence on my work by focusing on expressive black and white to depict the world.

How would you describe this collection of work and the process of creating it?

Pascal: I am inspired by images from everyday life, personal experiences, memories to tell the many facets of the world around me.

Bertrand: Each work is naturally oxidised. These are works where time has great importance, and where the crea­tive process is linked to the random forms that appear with oxidation.

Cyril: The process of creating my work has always been the same throughout the years: I wander and feel the landscape to create an image of an abstract and timeless place.

Julien: I am presenting a series of works called Maurice Merlot-Ponty, (a French philosopher) that works on the interior psyche of the artist, with paintings realised on thin paper which is then glued to wood in a rough way to represent the static and concealed conception of a subconscious allegory of the cave.

What does exhibiting now, during the COVID crisis, mean to you?

Cyril: During these isolated and anxious times, I’d like to invite viewers to lose their bearings and give way to contemplation.

Bertrand: It’s a great chance to exhibit during the COVID crisis and to be able to continue to show art. Many exhibitions have been cancelled. It’s very difficult for artists and people to put up with that.

Julien: It means everything. Artists are workers for the soul. Inspiring people in COVID times is a must in my opinion, to build mental strength and an optimistic construction of the new world we definitely need. Computers or phones are useless when it comes to feeling the idiosyncrasy of a painting. Direct contact with art is simply a must to strengthen our sensitivity and empathy.

Pascal: To exhibit during this troubled and agonising time is to continue living and projecting yourself into the future.

The exhibition runs until Sunday, December 13, at Lily Agius Gallery, 54, Cathedral Street, Sliema, from Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 6pm, and on the final day, December 13, from 10am to 2pm. Meet the artists in person on Fridays from 4 to 6pm or by appointment. Call 9929 2488 or visit www.lilyagiusgallery.com.