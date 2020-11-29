Created by world-renowned interior designers, the new Athenaeum Spa at Corinthia Palace Hotel is perfect for anyone looking for calm and relaxation.

But its state-of-the-art facilities are not the only new-and-improved thing about Athenaeum. Its relaunch has, in fact, also come with a new director.

Michelle Reynolds is the spa director, a role she stepped into at the grand reopening of the spa in October. Reynolds has led teams and managed reputable spas across the world, including The Berkeley Hotel in London, The Westin Doha Hotel and Marsa Malat Kempinski, also in Doha, where unsurpassed customer service, attention to detail and luxury are the order of the day.

“I am overjoyed to be working on such a beautiful project,” Reynolds said. “Athenaeum Spa is phenomenal, and I have joined a team who believe, as I do, in delivering a five-star guest experience.”

Reynolds and Athenaeum Spa share a holistic approach to wellness. The spa’s high-end experience is steeped in the belief that physical and emotional well-being are intertwined. Indeed, Athenaeum offers its clients a journey and not just a treatment.

Every little detail is carefully considered, starting from the building itself, which is tucked away amid a mature garden, to the bespoke treatments and other special touches like Athenaeum’s heated beds.

With the festive season around the corner, Reynolds’ tenure as spa director comes at a very exciting time.

“I am hugely excited to be leading this spectacular spa, particularly following its reopening.

“The refurbishment has been extensive and so much thought has been put into the spa’s aesthetics as well as the guests’ journey,” she said. “And to celebrate both the beginning of this new journey and the Christmas season, we have some unmissable offers for our clients.”

Among Athenaeum’s attractive packages is a vast range of ESPA gift sets, handpicked to suit every skin type and to target any skincare and beauty concern. For those wishing to give a gift of pampering and relaxation to a loved one, there are a variety of offers on treatments, ranging from detoxifying and firming therapies to deeply relaxing massages.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle as director of Athenaeum Spa,” Corinthia Palace general manager Adrian Attard commented.

“She shares our ethos of offering guests a relaxing and rejuvenating holistic experience, and has a track record of doing so in other luxurious corners of the globe. She is the ideal expert to lead our reopened spa towards becoming one of the best luxury spas – not just in Malta, but in the world.”

For more information on Corinthia Palace or Athenaeum Spa, visit www.corinthia.com/palace, @corinthia palace on Twitter, @CorinthiaPalaceHotel and @athenaeumspamt on Facebook and @corinthiapalace and @athenaeum.spa on Instagram.