Shopping is an art – and a science. What makes people choose one particular brand and not another? What brand attracts loyal custom, how and why? What brand transforms shopping from a chore to an enjoyable experience?

There are long academic treatises about this – and various points of view. But at its core, brand loyalty is rooted in trust. Customers continually buy from one business because there is a relationship based on trust. And trust is not earned overnight – rather, it is a quality that, like any other friendship, takes time, shared experience, conversations, and a continued effort from both sides to maintain such a relationship.

Behind Welbee’s are the same people who opened the first Maltese supermarket 75 years ago. And 75 years later, those same people are offering quality and value to families all over Malta, now from eight locations around the island. That 75-year relationship continues to evolve – to cater for customers’ changing needs and expectations. And that is why Welbee’s have launched a new app, to ensure an even better shopping experience to their loyal customers.

To celebrate the launch of their brand new app – and the 75-year relationship with their customers – Welbee’s are launching a video ad just in time for Christmas. The ad, created by brand consultancy BRND WGN and audio-video production company MAKA Visuals, takes us back in time when shopping was a different experience, but the group’s supermarkets were already established as the go-to places for quality and value.

From the loving nanna always thinking of a little extra for the grandchildren, to new and growing families shopping for their changing needs, the ad is a heartwarming celebration of family and belonging.

"The video highlights the human element of shopping and how one’s list evolves over the years,” a spokesperson for Welbee’s said.“The connection between shopping and family is big and we wanted to put this at the forefront within a local context since we are a Maltese brand with a long legacy.”