A wartime cartoon of Benito Mussolini produced by Alfred Gerada for The Times of Malta.

When historian Robert Attard came across a box containing a large quantity of seemingly undecipherable letters in German from at least five individuals and several occupied territories, he was baffled.

He does not read German and was unfamiliar with the complexities of the postal system of Nazi Germany. Yet, he suspected that the correspondence could be historically important and was determined to discover the content of those documents.

After long hours of sorting, research and help in translation, a heart-breaking love story between a young girl from Wiesbaden and a decorated German fighter ace, who took part in the aerial battle for Malta, unfolded before his eyes.

A bronze Romano-Maltese coin, dating 89BC. This coin attests Rome’s recognition of the island of Malta.

Dr Attard dedicated a chapter of his latest book The Malta Letters – The History of Malta in 10 Letters, to the correspondence between Oberleutenant Iring Englisch and his sweetheart, known only as Ms M. Their story is significant especially since it reveals many details on World War II, including the ambitions of the man whose profile appeared on the envelope stamps: Adolf Hitler.

The author then goes into the history behind the story, which is complemented by photos of the letters, including one from the war front written on toilet paper, and a newspaper clipping of Iring being awarded the Iron Cross for his successes in the skies of Malta.

A 1916 watercolour painting of a watchtower by a British officer convalescing in Malta.

The rest of the chapters are also told through various inscriptions, notes and other writings penned in the context of major historical developments ‒ from the Romano Punic Period to the Great Siege of Malta to the downfall of the Knights to Independence.

Among others, the book features the only known copy of Francesco Buonamico’s poem Gratulatorii Plausus (1673), which celebrates Malta’s achievements, and letters penned by Grand Masters, prime ministers and ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances.

This fresh take on history also revolves around various privately-owned artefacts, known in the trade as ‘conversation pieces’. These include a silver ecuelle (a two-handled bowl used for soup) that survived the turmoil of the French Revolution and various coins and medals.

A gold and enamel eight-pointed cross. This is the standard badge the Knights of Malta wore on their chests throughout the 18th and 19th century.

The photography by Daniel Cilia, who is also the book’s designer, takes centre stage. Dr Attard himself admits in the prologue: “The images are the true protagonists because they offer an entirely new perspective into Maltese history, allowing history to speak for itself via a series of time capsules.”

Former judge Giovanni Bonello, who wrote the foreword, fully agrees. He describes the book as “anything but academic and certainly nothing like a textbook” and “microhistory at its most entertaining”.

And he lauds the author, saying he “has this natural predisposition to uncover and discover what the mists of time have obfuscated. Above anything else, Robert Attard has that elusive gift – a serious historian who can also be fun”.

