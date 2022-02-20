The facts of the case

A consumer ordered a fridge from a local company and paid €500 as a deposit. The sales agreement stipulated that the fridge was to be delivered within four weeks from the date of the order. When the fridge was not delivered within this time frame, the consumer informed the trader that he wanted to cancel the order and also requested a full refund of the deposit paid. The trader refused the consumer’s claim on the basis that upon signing the sales agreement, the consumer accepted specific terms and conditions that stipulate that if the order is cancelled, the deposit paid will be lost.

When the company rejected the consumer’s request, the latter lodged an official complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs to start a conciliation process with the aim of reaching an amicable agreement. However, the conciliation process failed, so the consumer decided to submit a claim to the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The tribunal’s considerations

The tribunal noted that the dispute concerned an order of a fridge that the consumer had cancelled in writing due to the fact that it had not been delivered within a month from the date of order. The consumer argued that he could not wait any longer for the fridge as it is an essential product and the delay is causing him an inconvenience.

[Sales contract] clauses should not be used to justify the company’s own shortfalls - Odette Vella

On the other hand, the company rejected the consumer’s claim for a refund as the sales contract signed by the consumer stipulated the following clause: “The client agrees and accepts that the deposit being paid hereon is non-refundable and to be forfeited in favour of the company in the event the order is cancelled by the client for any reason whatsoever.”

The tribunal acknowledged that the signing of such a clause corroborates the company’s argument. However, at the same time, the tribunal also reasoned that such clauses should not be used to justify the company’s own shortfalls. In this case, the reason why the consumer had to cancel the order originated from the fact that the company did not honour its promise of delivering the ordered fridge within one month.

The tribunal also noted some contradictions in the company’s version of events. At one point during the sitting, the company’s representative claimed that if the consumer informed them that he needed the fridge urgently, they would have delivered it via express courier at their own expense.

However, it was clear that the company did not have the fridge in its possession, and this is why it could not commit to affect delivery by a specific date.

The tribunal’s decision

Considering the abovementioned facts, the tribunal sustained the consumer’s claim and ordered the company to refund in full the deposit paid by the consumer. The tribunal also ruled that the expenses of the tribunal’s sitting must be paid by the company.

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.M