We may be about to witness one of the most important legal battles in the history of football which could go a long way towards shaping the future of the European game.

As you are no doubt aware, Uefa decided the previous week to ban Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons and fine them €30 million for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

City, somewhat unsurprisingly, were not best pleased with this, claiming they had been stitched up and that the decision to find them guilty was made long before the investigation properly started.

Now I am not going to decide which party is right or wrong, or whether City are guilty or innocent. That is up to far greater brains than mine to definitively conclude.

But what I can tell you is that City will fight this ruling all the way. They will spend countless millions on lawyers and legal experts in an attempt to get the decision overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

And, if that doesn’t work, they may then take it to every European court that will hear their case until every single legal option has been exhausted.

For City it’s less about the money (although the ban combined with the fine could conceivably cost them north of €200 million) and more about the damage to their reputation and the harm a two-year ban will do to the team. For those reasons they will leave no stone unturned in this upcoming legal battle.

On the other side of this story we have Uefa, and this is a battle they absolutely cannot afford to lose. Their authority would be completely and utterly undermined, rendering them toothless, ineffective and unable to run European football with any conviction. Why would any club take them seriously when they can’t even enforce their own rules?

In fact, I don’t want to sound overly dramatic, but if they fail to win, if CAS or any other court rules against them, then it could spell the end of Uefa itself. At least in its current format and certainly without its current authority.

As you can see, there is a lot at stake here, which is precisely why I am expecting some sort of compromise to be reached.

Faced by an all-or-nothing court case that could ruin them, Uefa will probably decide it’s better to bite the bullet and offer City a deal – for example, no Champions League ban but a heftier fine.

That would allow Uefa to maintain the illusion of being in control of football while City’s reputation and bank balance would be barely dented and, more importantly, their team would still be playing at the top level.

You might think City, if they are innocent, would prefer to keep fighting. But I suspect they would prefer not to have their dirty laundry aired in the public spotlight. I would, somewhat morbidly, like to watch this case thrashed out in all its gory detail and see what sort of bearing the result has on football as a whole. If nothing else it will bring this whole ‘club v federation’ situation to a head.

But I don’t think it will get that far. Both sides will deny it publicly, but they are probably already discussing how much ground to give to find a way out of this.

Breaking the flow

At face value, the winter break seems like a good idea.

Letting tired players spend a week with their feet up in warming climes, drinking cocktails and inhaling various gases from balloons sounds very sensible.

But I just wonder how many Premier League managers may end up regretting this break now that the football is back in full flow.

Faced by an all-or-nothing court case that could ruin them, UEFA will probably offer City a deal – for example, no Champions League ban but a heftier fine

Why, I hear you ask, would you say that?

Well, because the one downside to breaking up the season in this way is that it destroys momentum.

Players who were ticking over nicely and getting used to the routine of playing games regularly suddenly had time to stop and think about things: their aches and pains, their place in the team, their place in the league, their new contract.

When games are coming thick and fast, the players and managers don’t get the chance to contemplate the possibilities and permutations of life. Stick them on a sunbed for a week and there is plenty of room for doubt and overthinking to take over.

I could be wrong, of course I could, but I suspect that one or two teams will look back on this break and say to themselves that that was the point at which their season fell apart…

No more Pogba talk please!

Dear Lord, will someone please make Manchester United an offer for Paul Pogba that they and the player can’t refuse?

I am sick and tired of reading about him, his injuries, his agent, his haircuts, his tweets and his desire to leave Old Trafford.

It’s obvious to just about everyone that Pogba will be on his way sooner rather than later. Let’s just get it done so we can start reading about some other stuff.

39 and counting

Erling Braut Haaland is just being silly now.

The Borussia Dortmund striker scored twice in his club’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week, taking his total for the season to 39 goals.

Impressive as a whole, but it is when you see the breakdown of his stats that it really gets daft. Six hat-tricks, 11 goals in seven games for Dortmund (mostly as a sub) and 10 goals in seven Champions League matches.

The lad is a goal-scoring machine of epic proportions, with a football future so bright it should come with a warning not to look directly at it.

You have to wonder, though, whether his time in Germany will turn out to be all too brief. His exploits this season – he’s scored more goals in the Champions League than Barcelona – has led to rumours that several European giants are already preparing outrageous bids to chuck in Dortmund’s direction when the summer transfer window opens.

Is that likely to happen? Could he really move again just a few months later? If you are being sensible you would say no, that it is too soon and that whatever offers are on the table are likely to be there for a long time. After all, he is still just 19 and logic dictates that he should stay put for a few years.

But nothing about this supremely talented Norwegian’s career has been logical so far, so don’t be surprised if he is playing for Real Madrid or Manchester United by the opening day of next season.

james@findit.com.mt

Twitter: @maltablade