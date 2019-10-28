Heritage Malta is inviting the public on a strange journey of remembrance rituals, intriguing revelations about the Addolorata Cemetery and a sleepover at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa on Friday.

The event will commence with an introduction to the popular traditions and beliefs in souls and the afterlife, through the celebration of l-Għid tal-Erwieħ, which will be held in Maltese. This will be followed by a traditional supper which is inspired by the meals that were offered by various communities in memory of the deceased. During the meal, Ġużi Gatt will highlight the significance in the selection of that particular food.

This year, emphasis will be drawn on the 150th anniversary from the official opening of the Addolorata Cemetery in Paola. Eman Bonnici, author of the latest Heritage Malta’s publication Iċ-Ċimiterju ta’ Santa Marija Addolorata: Storja, Arti, Personalitajiet will be offering curious insights into this cemetery’s history.

At the end of the event, participants may sleep over at the Inquisitor’s Palace choosing to spend the night in one of its 17th-century prison cells or elsewhere within the palace.

The event is being held at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa on Friday at 7.30pm. Bookings are on first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are available from Heritage Malta museums and sites and online. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.