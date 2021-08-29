The properties of gold have always been fascinating to humans. This element has a bright colour, it can bend and twist really easily, and resists corrosion. Gold is also relatively easy to melt (at approximately 1063 °C), and for its limited reactivity, it was easy to find in pure form. This allowed our ancestors to begin collecting and using gold very early in their history. It was even used in Egypt as early as 4000 BC. Gold has been used for numerous applications in many different industries. It was used in dentistry for filling cavities, in the chips of electronic devices, and its most famous application is probably creating jewellery.

Of all very small scale materials (nanomaterials), gold nanomaterials were some of the oldest ever produced. This has been demonstrated by the study of classical era artefacts such as the Lycurgus cup, which is made of a vitreous paste containing gold nanoparticles. Gold nanoparticles were also used to colour the stained glass of shades from red to purple in gothic cathedrals. In the medical field, the use of microwaves have become standard treatment to induce hyperthermia or directly ablate tumours. Both treatments heat a target area but if the temperature does not exceed 45°C, it is referred to as hyperthermia. Higher temperatures directly ablate the tumour and cause cell death. Using gold nanoparticles together with this technique focuses the microwaves requiring less power to obtain a better localised heating area. This limits the possibility of damaging nearby tissues with excess heat.

The nanoparticles used for this study have been realised through various collaborations between the University of Malta (UM) and University College London. Previous experiments with this type of nanoparticles introduced in a tissue-like solution have shown that the particles are able to focus the microwaves. The capability to focus microwaves is fundamental to the use of external microwave generators, as hyperthermia is able to target deep tumours without causing discomfort to the patient.

In this specific experiment, gold nanoparticles will be added to biological tissues and their effect will be investigated once again. We have studied different sizes, shapes and concentrations of gold nanoparticles to establish the best combination of characteristics for the following experiments. The results obtained indicate that in the future, gold nanoparticles may be used for microwave hyperthermia. For more information, follow us here: @um.electromagnetics on Facebook.

Francesco Rossi is a nanoscience and biomaterial researcher and Julian Bonello is a bioelectromagnetic researcher.

Sound bites

• In recent years, nanomaterials have been employed in many aspects of our everyday life: from the ink of our printer, to the oil of our car, to the components in our mobile phones. However, their greatest contribution to the improvement of our life has still to come. In a few years’ time, nanoparticles will be used as probes to identify diseases before they become detectable by human doctors. They will assist the treatment of a wide variety of tumours and drug resistant infections.

• A material subdivided in nano sized fragments has optical, electrical and magnetic properties that are different when compared with their bulk material. This is caused by their fine subdivision that exposes the majority of the atoms in the material to the surrounding space instead of having them interacting with other atoms of the same type. When atoms are on the surface, they easily react with other atoms and their interactions with light are more intense than for the atoms inside the material. Because of their large surface, nanoparticles dispersed in water have bright and intense colours which are several times more intense and durable than dyes.

Did you know?

• A nanometre is one billionth of a metre.

Objects with at least one dimension between 10 and 100 nm are defined as nanomaterials.

Nanoparticles contain hundreds of thousands of atoms, but they are much smaller than a bacterium.

For example, S. Aureus, which is one of the smaller bacteria, has a diameter five times larger than the largest nanoparticles.

When gold is subdivided in such small objects, it begins to develop different properties compared to its metal form, for example gold nanoparticles in water form a ruby-red transparent dispersion.

