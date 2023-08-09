There are several political systems, ranging from Catalonian anarchy to Mao Tse Tung’s early Chinese communism.

However, it must never be overlooked that there is only one human nature.

The Malta Labour Party was born out of the struggle of the working class in achieving fair working and living conditions and equal opportunities for all. It introduced what we nowadays take for granted, namely free healthcare and a comprehensive pensions system.

The Nationalist Party was born out of an aspiration to rid the country of English colonists and, post-independence, enacted its own policies of free education for all and an improved free health service.

Both parties have been somewhat “left of centre”. When in government they have always been dedicated to social justice. But in the last 10 years things have changed.

The golden rule of redistribution of wealth according to means and needs has now been modified to introduce policies based on handout-ism.

Take the €100 cheque handout that the Abela cabinet gave to ordinary workers and to millionaires alike. Imagine these ministers and Robert Abela himself receiving this handout a few days before the general election, a cheque for public money issued to “make up for the increase in the cost of living”.

Apart from the one-time, vote-buying aspect of this handout, the struggling families continued to struggle while the rich yacht owners and their construction moguls laughed at the penny dropping into their bank accounts.

The other example is the temporary subsidy on electricity and fuel that are also given out and enjoyed by all, rich and poor, but with one important difference. The already well-off can afford to waste as much subsidised power at home or in their cars whereas the strugglers are still forced into economising.

And, of course, where does the money come from? It comes from the taxes paid by the working class, people with fixed wages who, unlike construction moguls and corrupt politicians, cannot hide profits or pay little tax per euro or no tax at all.

No wonder poverty and homelessness have increased - Eddie Aquilina

“I have a socialist heart,” claims Abela.

Michelle Muscat had the decency to at least tell us that her husband was “less of a socialist” than her humble self. She based her assertion on the fact that her Marigold charity gave at least 50 per cent of its income donated from government-owned entities to those in need. The other half went somewhere else.

The bottom line is that the Labour Party’s claim to socialism is now a hollow one. In government, they have given their soul to their construction and capitalist friends in the form of public contracts, public land and quality of life. Yet, under their rule we have over 50,000 imported slaves, many of who risk their lives on scooters or in the construction industry.

Cheap labour is the driving force of the economy. Even the COLA increase for normal wage earners is subject to tax.

Again, look at the 10-year, €1,000 grant under the first-time buyers scheme, hailed to be available without any means testing. The day it was announced, the developers simply raised their asking prices. No surprises there.

This is a Labour Party that, in 10 years, has failed miserably in the area of social housing.

This is not socialism. This is a government of one-time handouts. Handouts do not make up for poor wages and failed social policies. No wonder poverty and homelessness have increased.

Food banks and soup kitchens have become a part of life for many.

There was a time when Dom Mintoff would deride the Nationalists as a party owned by “lawyers and developers”. Today, it seems clearly that the boot is on the other foot.

The policies of equality that have been recently introduced are those relative to civil rights, namely, the LGBTQ rights to marry and adopt. Labour should be proud of this. However, when one hears that it is sponsoring a 10-day EuroPride event in September, one can sense that it’s more about tourism and the economy than equal rights for all.

A happy summer to all.