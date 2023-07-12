Living in a polarised society like ours where partisan politics is the order of the day and where the majority sees things as being either ‘red’ or ‘blue’, one would never have imagined that, even on such a vital issue as the abortion law, there would be a unanimous agreement in parliament.

June 28 should be considered a red-letter day for all of us. The fact that all government and opposition MPs voted in favour of the bill to amend the abortion law, following months of heated debate from people with different political views and from all walks of life, makes one believe in the power of the people.

Once we managed as a people to suppress our biased perspectives and vote using our reason rather than our emotions, even though pressure to act differently came from various camps, including foreign influences with their hidden agendas, then, no doubt, this circumstance should be considered a positive one and a milestone in the life and progress of our society.

Politicians need the courage to face reality and speak out the truth without fear or favour.

To admit that there was a change of heart from the government because it listened to the various voices and was pressurised to do so is to be seen as something to be commended.

To change one’s views for the good of society as a whole should be considered fundamental in the process of any serious debate in a democratic society.

The fact that the government succumbed to the voices of society at large, including doctors, lawyers and ethicists, is proof that, at least, on this occasion, it is a “government that listens” and, for this, we should all be grateful.

When Health Minister Chris Fearne had initially presented the bill in parliament, he affirmed that “the spirit of the law is that no part of the law should preclude or hinder medical professionals from saving lives”. He had also said that the bill was a “pro-life” bill and that “abortion is and will remain illegal”.

It is only now, though, that things have become clearer. The amended bill codifies the existing life-saving practices and provides further safeguards for mothers, unborn babies and doctors.

The bill allows doctors to carry out an abortion only if a woman’s life is at immediate risk or her health is in “grave jeopardy which may lead to her death”.

That we have among the strictest abortion laws in the world and that abortion will remain illegal under all other circumstances shows that the majority of us still value life from its initial stages till its natural end.

Let such values remain entrenched in our laws and let them be seen as essential traits of the make-up of our society. This outcome should be a reminder that there do exist values which one might call universal, national, human… that are an integral part of our Maltese society and which should remain safeguarded and protected irrespective of our affiliation to any party.

In such circumstances, one needs to recall the advice of Pope Francis when he spoke to dignitaries in Valletta in April of last year. The pontiff had insisted that we don’t abandon our values and spiritual roots in the name of progress and human rights.

He warned us that following western lifestyles “calls for vigilance lest the desire for progress be accompanied by detachment from your own roots”. “Progress,” Pope Francis emphasised, “does not mean cutting one’s roots with the past in the name of a false prosperity dictated by profit, by needs created by consumerism, to say nothing of the right to have any and every ‘right’.”

The pro-choice camp is always harping on their ‘right’ to decide what to do with their body – a lopsided view without looking at the right of the unborn child.

When talking about the respect that one should have for every human person, the pope told us: “I encourage you to continue to defend life from its beginning to its normal end but also to protect it at every moment from being cast aside and deprived of care and concern.”

By unanimously voting for the abortion bill in parliament, we have, as a nation, affirmed the wish of Pope Francis – to defend life from its commencement. We didn’t allow consumerism, populism and partisan politics to stand in our way when we needed to follow fundamental principles and abide by universal values.

Such an achievement has shown that when we are united and of one mind and one voice, then the power of the people is supreme and effective.

To see people from all political camps airing their voices in unison, including our President George Vella and President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, meant that, when it comes to fundamental values, we are not ready to budge.

Thank you, Mr Government, for listening to our voices, including the voice of the voiceless. Keep listening to and heeding our calls because that is what is expected from an elected democratic government.

Ray Azzopardi is a former headmaster.