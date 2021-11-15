Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Monday hit out at the prime minister for heading a sleazy government and doing nothing about it.

Speaking at the end of the budget debate, he listed abuses carried out by Labour MPs and complained that the other government MPs, as well as the prime minister, were not batting an eyelid.

MP Rosianne Cutajar, he recalled, pocketed €9,000 without declaring them anywhere, while ordinary workers were questioned about the source of their income even if they turned up with just €1,000. Cutajar was unanimously found guilty of a breach of ethics, and yet nothing was done about it and she continued to sit on the government benches.

But this was far from an isolated case. Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, ironically also the minister responsible for good governance, had been found to have exchanged Whatsapp messages with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech on corruption cases, which cost the taxpayers thousands of euro. He asked how could this minister be trusted with the reform to introduce safeguards between politics and business.

Labour MPs, he said, remained silent as the newly-built Marsa flyover became the "dive-under" after the recent downpours.

They were still saying nothing about the fraudulent Vitals hospital contract, now taken over to Steward Healthcare, which the PN wants to see annulled.

The country’s young people were saying – as shown in a recent survey – that they were fed up and wanted to leave the country.

It was because of this continued control by Joseph Muscat that Labour MPs said nothing about the way the former prime minister was paid €60,000 from a company associated with Vitals just a matter of days after he left office.

“What is the prime minister waiting for before dissociating himself from this legacy of corruption and abuse, and condemning it? The longer he takes, the more we remember what Muscat said about returning to politics and taking over if some people continued to annoy him,” Grech said.

This, he added, was a ‘government that stinks’ which also included Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

But there was also Education Minister Justyne Caruana who handed a €15,000 contract to her favourite footballer for work he was unsuited for. When she was found out, the prime minister had said the contract was being cancelled. And yet, it had remained in force.

This was the example which the education minister was showing to the young people of this country.

PN's pledges if elected

The Opposition leader said a Nationalist government would ensure that parliament worked effectively to keep the government in check by ensuring there were full-time MPs who were adequately paid and resourced.

A new Nationalist government would see that parliament works with full-time MPs, suitably compensated and resourced.

It would work to raise the country’s efficiency and productivity and it would urgently tackle a problem often mentioned by many businesses, which was the high transport costs they suffered. Those costs were also impacting the cost of living.

Grech said it was unacceptable that nine of every 10 government contracts were direct orders.

“One should move forward on the basis of what he knows, not who he knows.”

Workers, he said, would be assisted to acquire new skills and better pay, rather than be undercut by other workers, brought from elsewhere and paid low wages.

A PN government would also refund money stolen from the people through inflated utility bills, Grech said, observing that such was this ‘government of untouchables’ that it had failed to react even when the auditor-general himself had confirmed that many bills were inflated.

Grech reiterated the PN’s opposition to legalising cannabis. The law which the government was promising would convey the message that drugs were acceptable, he said.

“I do not want to put our young people at risk,’ he stressed.