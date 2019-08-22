The Weeping House of Qala, a documentary about a ghost story set in the quaint Gozitan village, produced in 2018 by Mad Movies Productions, will have its local premiere at the Eden Cinemas, Paceville, tomorrow at 9pm.

The films tells the story of Emily Edevane, who was abandoned with her three little children by her husband four decades ago. The Maltese documentary crew spent a day at their now desolate and decaying house in a bid to find out why nobody seems to have heard of them since.

The cinema doors open at 8pm and signed posters and other giveaways related to the film will be distributed in the Eden foyer.

After the screening there will be a question and answer session with the cast and crew. The film is rated 15.

To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt.