Soprano Diana Damrau features in Grand Finale, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra's season-closing concert.

The online audio-visual production, shot at the iconic Fort Saint Elmo, features the MPO under the baton of José Cura in a star-studded event including the participation of bass Nicolas Testé and young Maltese artists Marvic Monreal and Charles Buttigieg.

Celebrating the grandeur of opera and majesty of voice, Grand Finale will present vocal and symphonic numbers from operas and musical theatre by Italian, French and Russian composers amongst others.

Recorded at the historic venue overlooking the Grand Harbour, the production seeks to convey Malta’s beauty, also through a number of musical postcards shot at idyllic landmarks around the islands.

The event marks a year of digital transformation for the orchestra as it reached over 16 million unique followers across 45 countries in 12 months.

Top soprano Diana Damrau also performs alongside husband and tenor Nicolas Testé.

While returning to live concert-making, with sold-out events for #MPOlive and MPO Lounge, the orchestra aims to pursue its exploration of hybrid initiatives.

Grand Finale is presented in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority and supported by The Phoenicia Malta and BOV.

It will be streamed on the MPO Facebook and YouTube platforms on Wednesday, August 11 at 9 pm.

The concert will then be broadcast on TVM on Friday, August 13.

