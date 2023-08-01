In a move that surprised commentators, the government last night launched a series of ‘game-changing’ policies designed to ‘future-proof’ development in Malta. In what government spokespeople described as yet another ‘first’ in Europe, Castille announced far-reaching initiatives in tax, construction, and land use.

Never satisfied to rest on his achievements, the Prime Minister unveiled a suite of initiatives under the broad title of Winning the Future, or WTF. Responding to criticism that inequality was on the rise in Malta and that the Labour Party had abandoned its socialist principles, the PM announced three new equality-focused policies that offer everyone (foreigners aside) equality of opportunity and access.

Those who insist there are different rules for ‘friends of friends’ and party members will be proven to be utterly wrong, the PM added. As a result of these measures, all Maltese will benefit equally “without fear or favour”.

The new policies are based firmly on Malta’s development experience to date. They involve proven partnerships between the government and private sector and build further on initiatives pioneered by some of the country’s leading business tycoons.

The new policy most likely to interest all Maltese is that involving personal and business taxation. Following the lead created by Charles Polidano, Iċ-Ċaqnu, the government announced that in future it will replace the Pay as You Earn (PAYE) system with a Pay as You Like (PAYL) strategy.

Through this process, all Maltese will be able to choose how much tax they might pay, the timeframe in which this might be done and the nature of their relationship with the Inland Revenue Department. All that will be required under the new system is that individual taxpayers can demonstrate that they made “an effort” to pay tax.

In return, government ministers will be available to grace private and business events organised by those who demonstrate such “effort”. Last night, church leaders were at pains to insist they could not offer the same levels of participation in such events as the Archbishop had offered to Polidano.

It was also announced that a network of Iċ-Ċaqnu clinics will be set up to help people structure their relationship with Inland Revenue. Sources said the initiative is the business magnate’s way of “giving back” to the community in a meaningful way.

The second initiative launched is based around the leadership of another of Malta’s most successful tycoons, Joseph Portelli. This strand of WTF offers all Maltese the opportunity to participate in a BAYL or Build as You Like project. Central to this path-breaking initiative is the right to build a house, apartment block, villa, or hotel without the obstructive and irritating requirement to engage with planning procedures or environmental regulations.

As of 2024, anyone can build whatever they like, wherever they like and once completed they can then submit architectural plans, drawings, and other details. This will contribute greatly to the speed and efficiency of Malta’s construction boom but now on a newer, more level playing pitch. Under the scheme, all structures, legal or illegal, built under current rules will be eligible for retroactive approval by email.

As with the taxation initiative, a network of Portelli Planning Polyclinics will be set up nationally to support this ‘future proofing’ strategy. As a proud Gozitan, Mr Portelli said he saw no reason why his vision and ability should not be shared widely across the whole community.

The final new initiative focuses on the key area of land use, and additionally sea and shoreline use. Advised directly by Fortina Investments, the government has announced a Take as You Like agenda of business opportunities. The policy is aimed at opening up one of the country’s greatest assets – its shoreline and inland sea – to individual private initiatives, other than for the traditional parking of caravans that then morph into permanent structures.

In consultation with experts from Fortina, henceforth all Maltese will be permitted to occupy and secure a segment of the seashore and its immediate water area. This can then be transformed into an opportunity to service the country’s tourism, leisure, transport, or marine businesses.

Once the enterprise is established and functioning to the satisfaction of its initiators, all planning, environmental and legal details can be sorted.

Foreigners are excluded from the WTF programme as the proper exploitation of the land and resources of the country are considered by the government to be the exclusive right of indigenous Maltese. However, the government is considering that an exception might be made for those foreigners who purchase a Maltese ‘Golden’ passport.

‘Access’, ‘efficiency’, ‘equality’, ‘opportunity’ and the ‘future’, were the buzzwords at last night’s event, which was attended by large numbers by the country’s ‘great and good’. A beaming PM said he expected other EU governments to closely examine this far-seeing Maltese plan as few appeared to have the vision, foresight and creativity exhibited by him and his Cabinet and Party colleagues.

The PM concluded by proudly asserting that the WTF programme went to the very essence of what being Maltese was all about.